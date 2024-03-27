Sushmita Sen's Shout Out To Daughter Renee's Debut Drama Performance: 'Simply Overwhelmed'

Image instagrammed by Sushmita Sen. (courtesy: SushmitaSen)

Days after Renee Sen's debut on stage performance in a play titled Hidden Agendas, mother Sushmita Sen cheered for her in an Instagram post. On Wednesday, Sushmita Sen shared a reel featuring BTS moments from Renee's performance. FYI, Sushmita Sen, Renee's grandfather Subir Sen, grandmother Subhra Sen, uncle Rajeev Sen, Sushmita's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl formed her cheer squad on the performance day. Sushmita wrote in the caption, "To witness @reneesen47 perform Live in her first ever Play, that too surrounded by stalwarts of Theatre...My heart is full!! very proud moment indeed for the entire family, friends and well wishers!! As for me...I was simply overwhelmed!! My baby girl performed so confidently in front of a LIVE and appreciative audience!!!"

Sushmita continued, "I absolutely loved watching #HiddenAgendas. The humour in Writing, impressive Performances, Direction and the Production value...it all came together as one immersive experience!!! And what a venue @mumbaiopera." She added, "Thank you @llaarun for flying in just to watch our Renee!! Your presence is all the encouragement she needs!!! I love you!!! A BIG shout out to the entire Team of #hiddenagendas, You guys are inspiring & incredibly Talented!!!" Take a look:

A couple of weeks back, Renee shared a cute famjam picture featuring mother Sushmita Sen, grandfather Subir Sen, grandmother Subhra Sen, uncle Rajeev Sen who formed her cheer squad for the performance. She encapsulated her feelings with these words, "To have my family come and watch me perform on stage has to be the most surreal feeling. I cannot get over how cute this picture is." She added, "Missing @_alisah_09 @aaliyahsenb8 and Neelam Maasi so much." FYI, the drama Hidden Agendas stars Tannaz Irani, Sid Makkar, Anu Menon, Dilnaz Irani, Sharma G, Zervaan Bunshah, Varun Narayan, Renee Sen. Take a look at Renee's post here:

Renee Sen celebrated her 24th birthday last September. On her birthday, Sushmita Sen shared a bunch of pictures of Renee and herself on her Instagram feed alongside a note. It read, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday My First Love! Today my baby turns as old as I was, when I had her! I look on with great love & pride as she grows into this incredible person...one I can still hear saying "you are my destiny" We love you Shona. Here's to your happiness always!." Take a look:

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah was welcomed into the family in 2010. On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be seen next in Aarya 3. Renee Sen is often spotted at parties, events.