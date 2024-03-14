Sushmita Sen And Fam Form Cheer Squad For Daughter Renee's On Stage Performance

Renee Sen shared this image. (courtesy: ReneeSen)

Renee Sen, who will reportedly make her Bollywood debut soon, performed in a drama titled Hidden Agendas by Raell Padamsee's productions. Renee shared a cute famjam picture featuring mother Sushmita Sen, grandfather Subir Sen, grandmother Subhra Sen, uncle Rajeev Sen who formed her cheer squad for the performance. Renee didn't specify if the picture is a throwback or a recent one. However, she encapsulated her feelings with these words, "To have my family come and watch me perform on stage has to be the most surreal feeling. I cannot get over how cute this picture is." She added, "Missing @_alisah_09 @aaliyahsenb8 and Neelam Maasi so much." FYI, the drama Hidden Agendas stars Tannaz Irani, Sid Makkar, Anu Menon, Dilnaz Irani, Sharma G, Zervaan Bunshah, Varun Narayan, Renee Sen. Take a look at Renee's post here:

Renee Sen celebrated her 24th birthday last September. On her birthday, Sushmita Sen shared a bunch of pictures of Renee and herself on her Instagram feed alongside a note. It read, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday My First Love! Today my baby turns as old as I was, when I had her! I look on with great love & pride as she grows into this incredible person...one I can still hear saying "you are my destiny" We love you Shona. Here's to your happiness always!." Take a look:

On Diwali, Sushmita Sen shared a picture featuring herself, her daughter Renee and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the picture, we can see the Taali actor showing her phone, which has a picture of her younger daughter Alisah, towards the camera. For the caption she wrote, "Happy Diwali to you & all your loved ones! Wishing you health, wealth, prosperity, happiness & love!!! Love you guys! #duggadugga. I missed you shona @_alisah_09 you complete the picture!."

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah was welcomed into the family in 2010. On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be seen next in Aarya 3. Renee Sen is often spotted at parties, events.