Sushmita Sen Took Daughter Alisah On A 'Surprise Weekend' From Her Swiss Boarding School

Sushmita Sen with Alisah. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen straight up serving mom goals - one post at a time. The former Miss Universe checked into Switzerland, to be with daughter Alisah. She posted a super cute video of herself with her daughter, which features the two of them roaming about the streets walking hand-in-hand. Sushmita Sen captioned the video, "I flew in for 2 days to go meet Alisah...A surprise weekend away from her Boarding School...My happiness was so palpable, Alisah was worried I may not be allowed in Switzerland again. I miss you already." She added the hashtag #foreverinlove.

Check out Sushmita Sen's post here:

On Alisah's birthday in August last year, Sushmita Sen wished her with this super cute wish and she wrote, "Happpyyyyy Birthday love of my life." She added, "How special God made you...and this privilege of being your Mother...I couldn't be prouder Alisah! I love you Shona! #apowerfuldestinyawaits." Take a look:

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film a few years ago.

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for featuring in projects like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. The actress was last seen in the third season of the series. Sushmita Sen also featured in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.