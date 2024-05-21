Sushmita Sen And Renee In Mother Of All Throwbacks

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

This day, 30 years ago, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title. Recently, the actress reflected on the moment she brought Miss Universe glory to India in 1994. Sushmita Sen shared a throwback picture with her daughter Renee on Instagram and recalled her decision to adopt her at just 18 years old. Sushmita shared a photo of herself from that time on social media. In the picture, she is seen wearing a white dress and golden hoops. She can be seen wearing the Miss Universe sash. Sushmita is all smiles while holding her daughter Renee in her arms.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Sushmita Sen wrote, "This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18-year-old me, life's most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 years old today as is India's first ever Victory at Miss Universe!!!"

Sushmita Sen added, "What a journey it's been & continues to be….Thank you, India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! Thank you, Philippines, for the unending love & belonging…Three decades & counting!! #mahalkita. I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful #teamo."

"To all my loved fans, friends, family & well-wishers around the world…know that, each one of you has made a difference to my life and inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!! Thank you!! WHAT AN HONOUR!!! Here's to the next #30," Sushmita Sen concluded.

Sushmita Sen has appeared in several films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya. The actress was last seen in the third season of the series. Sushmita Sen also featured in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.