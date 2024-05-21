Viral: Kareena Kapoor Almost Falls As She Steps Out Of Car. Watch

Kareena Khan pictured in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor recently stepped out in Mumbai to cast her vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections. She was joined by her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. As the actress stepped out of her car, she stumbled but managed to save herself from falling. Unfazed by the incident, Kareena Kapoor smiled and walked towards the designated polling area along with Saif Ali Khan. Several photos and videos of her oops moment have been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing a white kurta teamed with blue denims and brown flats. She completed her look with a cool pair of shades. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a beige kurta pyjamas.

Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor addressed the trolls regarding the 10-year age gap between her and Saif Ali Khan. In an interaction with The Indian Express, the actress said, “When has age ever matter, he (Saif Ali Khan) is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger, he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53. Age does not matter, what matters is respect and love and the fact that we have fun with each other."

Kareena Kapoor continued, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn't even a point of discussion.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Devara and Jewel Thief.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in October 2012, and are parents to two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The couple have also shared screen space in films like Omkara, Tashan and Roadside Romeo among others.