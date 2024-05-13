Watch: Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Viral-Worthy Kiss In Front Of Mumbai Paps

Image instagrammed by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan never miss an opportunity to set couple goals. On Monday, the couple were spotted outside their Mumbai home. In the video, Saif and Kareena, twinning in white outfits, are seen waiting for their cars. Before getting into their respective vehicles, the two share a sweet kiss. Did we hear aww? Saif and Kareena got married in October 2012, and are proud parents to two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The couple have also shared screen space in films like Omkara, Tashan, Roadside Romeo, and more.

A few months ago, Kareena Kapoor shared her initial reaction upon seeing Saif Ali Khan. During her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast BeerBiceps, the actress recounted, “When I first saw him, I was like I haven't seen somebody so handsome, so good looking and somebody who has that natural glint in his eyes. He was really charming. He also has very kind eyes, which, I think, women like in men. The natural kind, caring eyes that he has. So, that was the first thing.”

“I am still discovering Saif. I know him, there's no one who knows Saif better than me, and I can confidently say that. He also knows that. I know what he is thinking and what he is going to think next. But you and your partner are always evolving, you know? So, we are going to keep discovering each other, which I think is nice,” Kareena Kapoor added.

Before that, Kareena Kapoor addressed trolls regarding the 10-year age gap between her and Saif Ali Khan. In an interaction with The Indian Express, the actress said, “When has age ever matter, he (Saif Ali Khan) is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger, he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53. Age does not matter, what matters is respect and love and the fact that we have fun with each other."

Kareena Kapoor continued, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn't even a point of discussion.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Devara and Jewel Thief.