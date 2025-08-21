Chris Martin Defends Coldplay Jumbotron-Kisscam Controversy: "We Are Going To Keep Doing It"

Coldplay has finally responded to the viral "jumbotron" moment that grabbed eyeballs after the band's Massachusetts concert last month.

What's Happening

Frontman Chris Martin addressed the controversy during their Music of the Spheres World Tour stop at Craven Park in Hull, England, on August 18.

At the Hull show, Martin also paused to acknowledge the crowd. "Let me say hello," he said, according to HullLive, adding, "The hardcore superfans down on the floor, I see you. Thank you for letting us visit."

He continued, "We are so happy to be here. Many of you have written signs. So, I'll take some time to try and read some signs. Then we'll see what happens."

Spotting one that read, "Three times in three months," Martin replied, "You were at that gig. Well, OK, thank you for coming again to that debacle," referencing the viral 'kiss-cam' incident.

Reflecting on the Boston show, he told fans: "We've been doing this a long time (stopping shows to talk to fans) and it is only recently that it became a...yeah. So yeah, life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you."

Chris Martin On Andy Byron And Kristin Cabot Controversy

Opening up about Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's controversy, he said, "This is not, never will be, it never was, a kiss cam... It's not a kiss cam," Martin told the audience. "We've put one couple and then your brand in a kiss cam for the rest of your life."

"This is called a jumbotron. Sometimes, yes, it turns out to be an internationally massive scandal. Sure. But most of the time we're just trying to say hello to some f***ing people. That's all," he clarified.

He even joked about the fallout, warning fans: "If you're not prepared to be on international news, please duck."

Sending his wishes to the rumoured couple at the centre of the controversy, he added, "Anyways, we send pure love to those people and I wish them so well."

The comments come weeks after the band's July 16 show at Gillette Stadium, where cameras captured a man and woman in the crowd quickly ducking out of the frame once they realised they were on screen. Martin gave live commentary in the moment, saying, "Oh, look at these two. All right, come on, you're OK. Uh oh, what? Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy. I'm not quite sure."

The clip, widely shared on social media, later identified the two as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot. Both were married to other people and resigned from their positions soon after.

Since then, international media have repeatedly described the moment as a "kiss cam," though fans have stressed that Coldplay's tradition has always been the "Jumbotron Song."

Unlike a kiss cam (which is common at sports events and encourages two people to kiss on cue), Coldplay's version involves Martin improvising lyrics based on whoever appears on screen.