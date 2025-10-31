Internet Revives Coldplay Kiss Cam Moment With Spooky Skeleton Twist This Halloween

On Halloween, the internet is filled with spooky vibes, creative costumes, and memes that bring laughter. The infamous Coldplay "Kiss Cam" moment is back in the spotlight, this time as a Halloween meme. In July, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byrne and former HR head Kristin Cabot were caught on camera sharing a tender moment at a Coldplay concert, sparking widespread discussion.

A viral video shared by Instagram user Jasongon Zalok shows two skeletons in a cozy embrace, a spooky recreation of the viral July 'Kiss Cam' moment. Posted just days before Halloween 2025, the clip proves that the internet hasn't forgotten the moment.

Watch video here:

The text over the reel read, "Best, Halloween display ever."

Social Media Reaction

This viral video shows that some moments never truly fade. The creative display has won over social media users, who are calling it the ultimate Halloween decor."

One user commented, "ok you guys win best decor for Halloween!!!"

Another user noted, "The ultimate Halloween winner so far."

"Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones," added a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "Complete with the facial expressions, I love it."

