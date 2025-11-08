Taurids Meteor Shower To Bring A Stunning Fireball Display - Check When To Watch

The Taurids Meteor Shower, which enchants sky watchers every year from late October through November, is soon set to reach its peak. The Taurids are named after the constellation Taurus, the point in the sky from which they appear to radiate. This meteor shower is actually made up of two separate streams - the Northern and Southern Taurids.

The Southern Taurids occur when Earth passes through the debris trail of Comet Encke, while the Northern Taurids come from the asteroid 2004 TG, which scientists believe could be a fragment of the same comet. The small bits of space material burn up as they enter Earth's atmosphere, creating bright streaks of light known as shooting stars or meteors.

According to the American Meteor Society, the Southern Taurids peaked during the full moon on November 4th and 5th and will be visible until November 20th. The Northern Taurids, meanwhile, will reach their peak during the half-moon between November 11th and 12th and will remain active until December 10th. When both meteor showers appear simultaneously, the number of fireballs in the sky increases, and about 10 meteors can be seen per hour.

These glowing streaks are often called "Halloween fireballs." According to a recent study, these beautiful celestial events can provide important clues about potential space hazards, such as atmospheric explosions or Earth-impacting objects.

The best way to enjoy these meteor showers is to go to an open, dark, and clear sky location with minimal light pollution. Since the Taurids move relatively slowly, about 17 miles per second, a little patience and a comfortable viewing spot can make the experience even more enjoyable.