Kareena Kapoor On What She Found Attractive In Husband Saif Ali Khan: 'He Had Very Kind Eyes'

Kareena Kapoor, who has been married to her Tashan co-star Saif Ali Khan for over 12 years now, in a recent chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube podcast, talked about her impression of her husband on meeting him for the first time. Crew star Kareena Kapoor was asked what attracted her to Saif when they first became romantically involved. She said, “When I first saw him, I was like I haven't seen somebody so handsome, so good looking and somebody who has that natural glint in his eyes. He was really charming. He also has very kind eyes, which, I think, women like in men. The natural kind, caring eyes that he has. So, that was the first thing.”

She continued, “I am still discovering Saif. I know him, there's no one who knows Saif better than me, and I can confidently say that. He also knows that. I know what he is thinking and what he is going to think next. But you and your partner are always evolving, you know? So, we are going to keep discovering each other, which I think is nice.”

Talking about one of Bollywood's most celebrated couples, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Kareena Kapoor shared a LOL post on her Instagram story. Kareena mentioned in her post that she wished husband Saif Ali Khan on the occasion and his response was major LOL. "Me: Happy Valentine's Day Saifu. Saif - OK," wrote Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.