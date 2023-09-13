Kareena Kapoor On Age Difference With Husband Saif Ali Khan: 'No One Would Say He Has Turned 53'

Image was posted by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her Netflix debut Jaane Jaan, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, discussed her marriage to Tashan co-star Saif Ali Khan. Talking about being trolled for the age difference between the two, Kareena stated clearly that age does not matter. "When has age ever matter, he is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger, he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53. Age does not matter, what matters is respect and love and the fact that we have fun with each other," the Udta Punjab star was quoted telling The Indian Express.

Kareena Kapoor continued, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn't even a point of discussion."

Besides their marriage, Kareena Kapoor also revealed why she and Saif Ali Khan never hid their children from the paparazzi. Kareena shared that one day Taimur asked a question to his parents about getting clicked when he was only four years old.

"He was quite smart because he knew that we were actors, as I had told him we were in the movies. And he just turned around and told me, 'But I am not famous. Why are they clicking my picture?" Kareena shared with the publication. Kareena added that now Taimur is used to the attention. "But he knows that he's not famous and he doesn't like it," she said. Kareena told as parents she and Saif always think it's a better way of handling things than hiding them away.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her web debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. She will share screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie will stream on Netflix on 21 September, which marks Kareena Kapoor's birthday as well.