Sushmita Sen Reveals She Suffered Heart Attack After Getting 'Okay Echo Report'

Sushmita Sen, who is all set to feature in the third installment of Aarya 3, revealed in one of her recent interviews that she suffered a heart attack even after getting checked-up twice a year. She said she got checked up just six months before she suffered a heart attack. During her conversation with The Hindustan Times, Sushmita Sen revealed that she shot the scene of Aarya 3 (shown in the trailer) soon after she got the heart attack. Sushmita Sen said, "It was cathartic in a sense because all of the action that you see in the trailer was shot one month after my heart attack. So when Aarya get shot, falls to the ground and she is gasping for air, in a crazy way it was like reel and real life, finally coming to a beautiful cathartic unison feeling. As dark as that sounds, I think it was a whole new beginning for me. Both personally and for Aarya on screen."

Sushmita also said that her parents have heart conditions. So she made it a point to keep a check on her heart. She said, "It happened so suddenly and so unexpectedly given that both my parents have heart conditions. I used to have two check ups in a year because I was aware that genetically I have that. My last check up was 6 month before the heart attack and it was shocking. Everything was okay, the stress test was okay, the echo was okay. It was a very sudden occurrence."

In March this year, Sushmita Sen had revealed in an Instagram post that she had suffered a heart attack. Her post read, "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news...That all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond!! #godisgreat #duggadugga." Take a look:

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali. The web series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant, who played a significant role in the fight to make transgender, the third gender in India.