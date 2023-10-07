Sushmita Sen Shares The Release Date Of Aarya 3: 'Sherni Ke Lautne Ka Waqt Aa Aaya Hai'

Image instagrammed by Sushmita. (Courtesy: SushmitaSen)

Sushmita Sen is back and we can't keep calm. The actress has unveiled the release date of her much-awaited web show Aarya 3. The third installment of the International Emmy-nominated Hotstar Special will begin streaming from November 3. On Friday, Sushmita shared a video which opened with an animal's claw marks. Moments later, the camera zoomed in to showcase the release date. In the caption, Sushmita wrote, “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai. [The time has come for the lioness to return.] [wink emoji, red heart and fist emoji]”

Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Your wish is my command. We have a date.”

Sushmita Sen wrapped up the shooting of Aarya 3 in June. Sharing a video, which captured the warmest hugs, groovy dance, and pure love, she wrote, “And, it's a wrap! Aarya 3. Here's to Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhavai, Kapil Sharma, Shradha and the most amazing cast and crew ever! Thank you Aarya family. Warmest hug ever, Daulat (Sikandar Kher). I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”

During the shooting of Aarya 3 in February, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. After a speedy recovery, the actress was back on the sets in April. The makers had shared a video of Sushmita performing a martial arts stance with two swords. “She's meaner. She's fearless. She's back. Aarya Season 3 resumes shoot. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3 Coming soon only on Disney+Hotstar,” read the caption.

Sushmita Sen made a thrilling comeback with Aarya in June 2020. It also marked her OTT debut. In the series, she plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the crime world. Aarya was nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali. The web series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant, who played a significant role in the fight to make transgender, the third gender in India.