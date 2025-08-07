Are You A Beginner At The Gym? Things To Consider To Reduce Heart Attack Risk As A Young Adult

Young adults are at risk of heart attacks according to many new studies. Factors like genetics, undiagnosed heart conditions, high stress, smoking, drug use, poor diet, or a sedentary lifestyle can silently contribute to cardiovascular problems. Intense gym workouts, especially without proper guidance, hydration, warm-up, or medical clearance, can sometimes act as a trigger for underlying heart issues. Sudden, extreme exertion like heavy lifting or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can place unexpected strain on the heart, particularly if there's an undetected issue like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. So while working out at the gym is generally beneficial for heart health, it must be done smartly and safely. Keep reading as we share things to consider when working out at the gym to reduce risk of heart attack as a young adult.

10 Things to consider to reduce heart attack risk at the gym as a young adult

1. Get a health check-up first

Even if you're young, a baseline health check-up including blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and possibly an ECG can help detect any early warning signs. If you have a family history of heart disease, this is even more critical before starting intense training.

2. Know your family history

A strong family history of heart disease can increase your risk, regardless of your current health status. Let your trainer and doctor know about it so your workout can be customised accordingly to avoid overstraining your heart.

3. Avoid pre-workout supplements without medical advice

Many energy boosters contain stimulants like caffeine, etc. that can raise heart rate and blood pressure. Always read labels and consult a healthcare professional before using any supplements.

4. Don't skip warm-up and cool down

Jumping into intense exercises without warming up can shock the cardiovascular system. Similarly, skipping a cool-down can cause a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure, which might lead to dizziness or even collapse.

5. Hydrate smartly

Dehydration can cause electrolyte imbalances and increased strain on your heart. Drink water before, during, and after your workout, especially during cardio or heavy weight training sessions.

6. Avoid overexertion and listen to your body

More is not always better. Overtraining, especially with heavy lifting or HIIT, can raise heart rate and blood pressure to dangerous levels. Chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath are red flags—stop immediately and get checked.

7. Maintain a balanced diet

Relying solely on high-protein, low-carb diets without enough fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats can raise cholesterol or blood pressure. Heart health needs balanced nutrition, not just a shredded body.

8. Avoid smoking or vaping before or after workouts

Nicotine constricts blood vessels and raises heart rate, which can be risky during workouts. Combining intense physical activity with such substances drastically increases your heart attack risk.

9. Rest and recovery are essential

Your heart, like your muscles, needs rest to recover. Skipping rest days or pushing through fatigue can increase inflammation and stress hormones, both of which affect cardiovascular health.

10. Watch for silent symptoms

Not all heart issues come with dramatic signs. If you experience unexplained fatigue, abnormal sweating, irregular heartbeat, or even mild discomfort in the chest or arms while working out, consult a doctor promptly. Don't dismiss symptoms just because you're young and fit.

Staying fit is important but staying smart while doing it is what truly protects your heart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.