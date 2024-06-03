Viral: Kajol And Sushmita Sen Share A Hug On The Red Carpet

Kajol and Sushmita Sen pictured at an event

Kajol and Sushmita Sen hit the headlines as they shared a candid moment on the red carpet of an award show on Sunday evening. Kajol and Sushmita Sen attended the IWM Buzz Digital Awards 2024. A video went viral from the venue in which Kajol and Sushmita Sen can be seen talking to each other at length. In the video, Kajol's million dollar facial expressions vouch for the fact that the two actresses engaged in a hearty conversation. Kajol and Sushmita Sen can be seen hugging each other as well. Kajol wore a shimmery saree with jacket blouse. She kept her accessories minimal and let her hair and makeup do the talking. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen wore a vibrant red ensemble. She was accompanied by brother Rajeev Sen on the red carpet. Take a look at the pictures from last night:

Sharing a sneak-peek into her sartorial glory, Kajol shared a few close-up shots of herself on Instagram. She captioned the pictures, "All about last night! Winning always feels good." Take a look:

The teaser of Kajol's new film MahaRagni released a few days ago. Sharing the teaser, Kajol wrote in the caption, "So kicked to share this with you guys ...Maharagni.. aka Queen of queens. Take a moment and have fun! Hope you guys like it. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati." Besides Kajol, the cast also includes Samyuktha, Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Jishu Sen Gupta, Aditya Seal, Chaya Kadam, Pramod Pathak. Take a look:

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya 3. Sushmita received praise for portraying a transgender in the series Taali.