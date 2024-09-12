Lalu Yadav, 76, Undergoes Angioplasty At Mumbai Hospital

Lalu Yadav had visited the hospital for follow-ups in 2018 and 2023 (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai, sources said on Thursday.

Mr Yadav, who was admitted in Asian Heart Institute here on September 10, underwent angioplasty on Wednesday, they said.

The 76-year-old former Bihar chief minister is expected to be discharged in a day or two, the sources added.

In 2014, the former Union minister, 66 at the time, had underwent a six hour long aortic valve replacement surgery at Asian Heart Institute.

He had visited the hospital for follow-ups in 2018 and 2023.

"He was admitted again on September 10, 2024 at Asian Heart Institute for angioplasty by Dr (Santosh) Dora and Dr Tilak (Suvarna)," sources added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)