A tragic stampede-like incident at Bihar's Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai has once again highlighted the dangers of overcrowding during large gatherings. At least seven people were reported dead, and several others injured after a large crowd gathered at the temple on Monday, August 17. Officials said a sudden surge in the crowd created a chaotic situation, while reports indicated that rumours of a fallen electric pole may have triggered panic. The exact circumstances are being investigated. The incident occurred during the third Monday of the month of Sawan, when large numbers of devotees gathered at the temple. In a crowd crush, injuries are not limited to cuts, bruises or broken bones. People can suffer from chest compression, breathing difficulties, head injuries, fractures, internal injuries and, in severe cases, a lack of oxygen reaching the brain. While first aid cannot prevent every injury once a stampede-like situation has occurred, quick and appropriate action can help prevent a secondary deterioration, particularly in people who are unconscious, bleeding or struggling to breathe.

Why Stampede Can Be So Dangerous

A stampede is often described as people running uncontrollably, but medical experts frequently use the term crowd crush because the major danger can come from the pressure exerted by surrounding people. When a dense crowd suddenly moves, an individual may lose their balance and fall. Once someone is on the ground, people behind them may also fall, creating a pile-up. Another major danger is chest compression. When the chest cannot expand properly because of pressure from surrounding people, breathing becomes difficult. Prolonged lack of oxygen can eventually affect vital organs, including the brain. This is why getting an injured person away from the immediate pressure of the crowd, when it is safe to do so, is an important priority.

First, Move Away From The Danger

Before helping someone else, make sure you are not putting yourself in danger. If the crowd is still moving unpredictably, do not rush into the middle of it. Look for an exit or a less crowded area and alert security personnel, police or emergency responders. If you are caught in a dense crowd, try to remain upright and avoid bending down to pick up dropped belongings. If the crowd begins to surge, protect your chest with your arms and try to move gradually towards the edge rather than pushing against the flow. Once you reach a safe area, check whether anyone needs immediate assistance.

Check If The Person Is Responsive

If someone has fallen or appears unconscious, first check whether they respond when you speak to them or gently touch their shoulders. If they respond, ask where they are hurt and whether they are having difficulty breathing. If they are unconscious, breathing needs to be assessed immediately. It is important to check whether an unresponsive person is breathing and, if they are breathing, placing them in the recovery position to help keep the airway open. However, movement should be done carefully, particularly if there may be a serious injury. If several people are available, ask others to assist while keeping the person's body as aligned as possible.

What If The Person Is Not Breathing?

If an adult is unresponsive and not breathing normally, treat it as a life-threatening emergency. Call emergency medical services immediately and ask someone nearby to get an automated external defibrillator (AED) if one is available. Begin chest compressions in the centre of the chest and continue until trained medical help arrives. The British Red Cross recommends firm, rapid chest compressions at approximately two pushes per second for an adult who is unresponsive and not breathing. If you are trained and able to provide rescue breaths, CPR can include breaths along with chest compressions. If you are not comfortable giving rescue breaths, hands-only chest compressions are still preferable to doing nothing while waiting for emergency help.

Look For Signs Of Head Injury

A person who falls during a stampede may hit their head against the ground, a barrier or another person. Warning signs of a potentially serious head injury include:

Loss of consciousness

Increasing drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

Confusion or unusual behaviour

Repeated vomiting

Severe or worsening headache

Seizures

Weakness or difficulty moving a limb

Problems with speech, vision or balance

Blood or clear fluid coming from the nose or ears

Anyone showing concerning neurological symptoms after a major fall or stampede should receive urgent medical assessment. Do not assume that someone is fine simply because there is no visible wound. Brain injuries can occur without an obvious external injury.

Control Heavy Bleeding

Cuts and injuries are possible when people fall against barricades, metal structures or other objects. If someone has heavy external bleeding, apply firm, direct pressure to the wound using clean cloth, gauze or another available material. Continue applying pressure while waiting for medical help. If blood soaks through the material, continue applying pressure rather than repeatedly removing the original dressing.

Do Not Force Someone With A Suspected Fracture To Walk

Stampede like situation can cause fractures, dislocations and other musculoskeletal injuries. Severe pain, an obviously abnormal position of a limb, swelling or difficulty moving the affected area can indicate a fracture. Avoid unnecessarily moving the injured limb. Experts recommend supporting a suspected fracture with the person's hand, a cushion or clothing to minimise movement while waiting for medical assistance. Do not attempt to straighten a visibly deformed limb yourself.

Breathing Problems Need Immediate Attention

A person who has been trapped under a crowd may appear conscious but struggle to breathe. Watch for severe breathlessness, bluish lips or skin, inability to speak normally, extreme weakness, confusion or increasing drowsiness. Such symptoms require urgent medical attention. If the person becomes unconscious but continues breathing, keeping the airway open is crucial. The recovery position can help an unconscious, breathing person maintain an open airway and allows fluids such as vomit to drain away.

Do Not Give Food Or Water To An Unconscious Person

One common mistake during emergencies is trying to give water, food or medication to someone who is unconscious or confused. This can increase the risk of choking or aspiration. Instead, focus on maintaining the person's airway, monitoring their breathing and getting professional medical assistance.

Why Fast Medical Evaluation Matters

Even when someone appears stable after being pulled from a crowd, medical evaluation may still be necessary following significant compression, a fall or a head injury. Some injuries may not be immediately obvious. Internal bleeding, brain injury, chest trauma and complications caused by prolonged oxygen deprivation can develop or become apparent later. This is particularly important for older adults, children and people with existing heart, lung or neurological conditions.

How Can People Stay Safer In Large Crowds?

First aid begins with prevention. When attending major religious gatherings, concerts, sporting events or other crowded programmes, experts recommend remaining aware of exits and avoiding areas where people are tightly packed together.

If the crowd density becomes uncomfortable, move towards a less crowded area early rather than waiting until movement becomes difficult. Keep children close, avoid standing near unstable barricades or structures and follow instructions from security personnel. Most importantly, do not panic or run simply because a rumour spreads through a crowd. Sudden movement can turn a tense situation into a dangerous surge. While first aid cannot undo the force of a stampede like incident, early action can protect the airway, maintain circulation, control bleeding, and reduce the risk of further deterioration.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.