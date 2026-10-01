Spinal stiffness can happen for several reasons. Sitting for long hours, especially in the same position, can make the muscles around the back and hips tight. Lack of physical activity can also reduce mobility over time. A flexible spine helps the body move comfortably during everyday activities such as bending, turning, walking and sitting. When you have good spinal flexibility, you move easily without unnecessary strain. When the spine and the muscles around it become stiff, even simple movements can feel uncomfortable and difficult. Therefore, maintaining mobility is an important part of keeping the back healthy and supporting good posture and movement.

Stiffness may become more common with age as muscles and joints naturally become less flexible. Poor posture, repetitive movements, muscle tension and previous injuries can also add to the stiffness. Regular stretching and yoga may help improve mobility. Here are some yoga asanas that can help improve spine flexibility.

Yoga Poses For Spine Flexibility

1. Cat-Cow Pose

Cat-Cow Pose requires you to move the spine between a rounded and gently arched position. This repeated movement helps improve spinal mobility and can loosen stiffness in the back and neck. Move slowly and match your movement with your breathing. Avoid forcing the spine into an extreme arch or rounding the back too much.

2. Child's Pose

Child's Pose is a resting posture that stretches the back and can help release tension around the spine. As the body folds forward, the muscles along the back get stretched. It can be useful after sitting for long periods. People with knee discomfort can use a cushion or folded blanket for better support.

3. Cobra Pose

Cobra Pose extends the spine while stretching the front of the body. It can help improve flexibility in the muscles around the lower and middle back when practised carefully. Keep the pose controlled and avoid lifting the chest higher than it is comfortable for you. The hands should not be used to force the body into a deep backbend.

4. Sphinx Pose

Sphinx Pose is an alternative to deeper backbends. It requires the forearms to support the upper body while gently extending the spine. This can help introduce spinal extension without adding as much demand on the back as more advanced poses. It may be suitable for beginners, provided there is no pain during the movement.

5. Seated Spinal Twist

A gentle seated spinal twist encourages rotation through the spine and can help maintain flexibility in the back and surrounding muscles. Sit comfortably and rotate the upper body gradually rather than forcing the asana. Keep the spine lengthened as you twist. Perform the pose on both sides to maintain balanced mobility.

6. Bridge Pose

Bridge Pose involves lifting the hips while keeping the feet grounded. It works on the muscles of the back, hips and legs while also gently extending the spine. When you have strong supporting muscles, it can help the spine move more comfortably during everyday activities. Beginners should avoid lifting the hips excessively and should stop if they feel pain in their back.

7. Extended Puppy Pose

Extended Puppy Pose combines forward stretch and shoulder-opening movement. It lengthens the spine while stretching the shoulders and upper back. This can be helpful for people who experience stiffness after spending long hours at a desk. Keep it gentle and avoid pushing the chest towards the floor if it causes discomfort.

8. Supine Spinal Twist

Supine Spinal Twist is performed while lying on the back and gently lowering the knees towards one side. The position creates a mild rotational stretch through the spine and can help release tension in the back. Keep both shoulders as relaxed as possible and move till you're comfortable. Practising the movement slowly can help prevent unnecessary strain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.