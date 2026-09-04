Your spine can tolerate a great deal of movement and load, but it is still a structure that needs preparation. If you spend most of the week sitting, resting or doing very little physical activity and then attempt an intense workout over the weekend, your spine and the muscles supporting it may not be ready for that sudden increase in demand.

As a neurosurgeon, I see this pattern fairly often. A person may feel perfectly fine through the week, walk into a gym on Saturday, lift a heavy weight or perform a demanding exercise, and develop back pain soon after. The workout itself may not be the problem. The sudden change in physical load can be.

Your spine needs support from muscles

The spine consists of 33 vertebrae arranged in a column. These bones are connected through joints and supported by ligaments and muscles. Between most of the vertebrae are discs, which have a soft inner portion and a tougher outer layer. They help distribute forces as you bend, walk, sit and lift.

Your ability to stand, walk and move depends on this entire system working together.

The muscles around your spine are particularly important. They help control movement and keep the spine stable when you lift, bend or rotate. Like every other muscle in the body, they have a certain capacity for work. If they have been relatively inactive for several days, asking them to handle a heavy load without preparation can increase the likelihood of a strain or other injury.

The problem with the weekend workout

Consider someone who spends Monday to Friday sitting at a desk and doing little exercise. On Saturday, they decide to compensate by spending an hour lifting weights, doing squats, deadlifts or high intensity exercises.

Their cardiovascular system may tolerate the workout reasonably well. Their spine may not respond as well to the sudden increase in mechanical stress.

This does not mean that one workout will inevitably damage your spine. Most people will not sustain a serious spinal injury from exercising. However, the risk of muscle strain, irritation of spinal joints or aggravation of an existing disc problem can rise when the intensity increases too quickly.

The type of movement also matters. Repeated bending, twisting, lifting from an awkward position or lifting a load that is beyond your current capacity can place considerable stress on the lower back.

Sciatica can sometimes follow

One of the more common problems associated with back injuries is sciatica. It occurs when a nerve contributing to the sciatic nerve is irritated or compressed, often because of a problem involving a spinal disc.

You may notice pain beginning in the lower back and travelling into the buttock, thigh or leg. Some people also experience tingling, numbness or weakness.

A workout does not necessarily create a disc problem from scratch. In some cases, an exercise session may aggravate a disc that was already vulnerable. The person may then associate the symptoms entirely with the particular exercise, even though the underlying process may have been developing earlier.

More serious injuries are less common

Fractures of the spinal bones from routine exercise are considerably less common in otherwise healthy adults. They are more likely when there is significant trauma or when the bones are weakened, such as with osteoporosis or certain other medical conditions.

Severe or persistent pain after exercise should therefore not automatically be dismissed as ordinary muscle soreness.

Start where your body is now

If you have been inactive all week, your first workout should reflect your current fitness level, not the level you want to reach.

Spend several minutes warming up before strenuous exercise. Begin with movements that you can perform comfortably, then gradually increase resistance and intensity. If you are returning to exercise after a long break, this progression may need to happen over several sessions rather than within one day.

Your lifting technique matters as well. Keep the load under control, avoid sudden jerking movements and learn how to maintain a stable position while lifting. If an exercise consistently causes sharp or radiating pain, stop rather than trying to push through it.

A qualified trainer can help

A gym trainer has an important role when you are learning resistance exercises, particularly if you are inexperienced or returning after a prolonged period of inactivity. The trainer should understand basic exercise technique, appropriate progression and when an exercise needs to be modified.

For someone with previous back problems, supervision from a physiotherapist or exercise professional familiar with spinal conditions may be more appropriate.

Also Read: No Equipment, No Gym: The Ultimate Home Workout For Full-Body Fitness

The safest approach is consistency

Your spine generally handles regular movement better than sudden bursts of intense activity. You do not need an elaborate workout routine to protect it. Regular walking, basic strengthening exercises and gradual resistance training can help your muscles adapt to physical demands.

If you have been inactive all week, do not try to make up for it in one session. Give your muscles and spine time to adapt. A sudden workout may be the event that brings the pain to your attention, but the bigger issue is often the gap between your usual activity and what you suddenly ask your body to do.

(By Dr. Ritesh Kumar Bhoot, Consultant - Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar)

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