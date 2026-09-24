A relaxing neck massage, often offered complimentary, is an irresistible finishing touch after a haircut. However, in many salons, this massage is not as soothing as it sounds. It typically involves rapid neck-cracking movements that produce a bone-cracking sound. While many people believe these massages are harmless and refreshing, they can be life-altering. There have been several incidents in India highlighting the extreme dangers associated with barbershop neck cracking, including paralysis, injuries to vital nerves, and even death.

"Barbershop neck cracking has become a customary ending to a haircut or shave, particularly in South Asian barbershops, where it is marketed as a form of relaxation and stress relief. Its rationale is more experiential than medical," says Dr. Ravindra Srivastava, Director and Neurosurgeon at ShardaCare - Healthcity.

"The loud crack feels satisfying, much like knuckle-cracking, and it has become an expected ritual that customers often request themselves. The issue is that barbers lack training in cervical anatomy. They apply sudden rotational force to the neck similar to what a chiropractor or physiotherapist might do, but without the clinical knowledge those professionals acquire over years of training regarding which patients and movements are safe," Dr. Srivastava explained.

Earlier, Dr. Arun L. Naik, an AIIMS-trained neurosurgeon, also shared a case study in an Instagram video and mentioned, "We neurosurgeons keep seeing this trend, and I had one patient who was a twenty-eight-year-old man who suffered a minor stroke and was lucky to survive with a few deficits."

Dangers of barber neck cracking massage

Barber neck cracking massages are dangerous because they involve high-velocity twisting of a highly complex and vulnerable part of your anatomy. While it might feel like a relaxing tradition, a barber is not medically trained to handle the delicate structures in your neck.

1. Tear of the arteries, increasing stroke risk

Two major arteries, the vertebral arteries, travel through your neck to supply blood to your brain. A sudden, forceful twist from a barber can overstretch these vessels, causing a tear. This tear allows blood to collect in the artery wall, forming a clot. If the clot dislodges or blocks blood flow, it can cause an ischemic stroke, potentially occurring immediately or days after the haircut.

2. Nerve damage and permanent paralysis

The spinal cord runs through the neck bones, branching into vital nerves that can be damaged by rough manipulation.

Phrenic Nerve Injury: There are cases where neck cracking by a barber has permanently damaged the phrenic nerve, which controls breathing, potentially leading to diaphragmatic paralysis and reliance on a ventilator.

There are cases where neck cracking by a barber has permanently damaged the phrenic nerve, which controls breathing, potentially leading to diaphragmatic paralysis and reliance on a ventilator. Spinal Cord Compression: A sharp twist can push a bulging disc or arthritis into the spinal cord, causing sudden numbness or paralysis.

3. Hypermobility and joint trauma

Cracking the neck, especially when done forcefully, can stretch ligaments permanently, causing joint instability and leading to chronic neck pain, muscle spasms, and early-onset arthritis.

A neurosurgeon explains what exactly happens

"In India, it's a tradition to end the haircut with a complimentary neck crack and a soul-satisfying cluck sound. But this haircut may end up in a nerve cut and make you paralysed for life. When someone cracks your neck, it can injure your brain artery called the vertebral artery, which causes an immediate life-threatening stroke, making you paralysed for life."

"It can also cause neck bone fractures in older people. Indian Army has banned neck cracking in all its salons. Next time you go to a barber shop, ask him to cut only your hair, not your nerve," Dr. Naik said in the video.

Emergency symptoms to watch for

If you or someone you know has recently had their neck cracked at a barbershop, seek emergency medical attention immediately if any of these symptoms appear:

Sudden numbness, weakness, or paralysis on one side of the face or body

Slurred speech, difficulty talking, or confusion

Sudden dizziness, loss of balance, or vision changes

An excruciating, sudden headache or localised neck pain

"If any of these appear, treat it as a medical emergency rather than waiting to see if it resolves. Don't let the person drive themselves or simply lie down to rest it off; get them to a hospital, ideally one equipped for stroke care. Even vague or mild symptoms like persistent dizziness or a slight change in speech deserve same-day medical evaluation, since dissection symptoms can start subtly and worsen over the following hours," Dr Srivastava advised.

The bottom line: Always tell your barber to skip the neck crack. It only takes one wrong angle or too much force to cause permanent neurological damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.