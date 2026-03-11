Nerve Damage To Cataract: How Massage Guns Can Be Severely Harmful

Sore muscles, tiredness, and fatigue have become common issues in today's world, and massage guns are frequently used for quick relief. Originally popular among gym-goers to alleviate post-workout muscle soreness, massage guns have now become a widely used wellness tool. These devices perform percussive therapy, which helps boost blood circulation, reduce muscle tension, and accelerate recovery by lowering lactic acid buildup. The benefits of massage guns include reducing muscle tension, enhancing blood flow, relieving stress, increasing mobility, and alleviating pain. While they are generally safe when used correctly, improper use or existing medical conditions can lead to side effects, ranging from mild discomfort to rare but serious injuries.

Adverse effects of massage guns you must know

1. May lead to cataract

"Massage guns provide percussive and rapid vibrations. The vibrations may travel through the tissue surrounding the eye or other delicate areas of your body. If you put repeated pressure on the eye area, you may cause damage to the lens, the clear membrane in the eye, leading to cataracts," says Dr. Parul Sony, an ophthalmologist, MD (AIIMS) FRCS, Founder and Director of Complete Eye Care, Gurugram.

2. Bone fractures

Direct use on bones, particularly in individuals with low bone density or osteoporosis, can cause fractures or joint inflammation. "Applying too much force on or near bones, joints, or sensitive organs can cause you pain or inflammation," adds Dr. Sony.

3. Bruises and tissue damage

"When using a massage gun improperly, you risk causing bruises, irritation to nerves and tissue damage. Continually using a massage gun without first learning proper pressure point techniques may further injure already-injured muscles rather than relieve the pain you have."

4. May damage blood vessels

Dr. Sony explains that massage guns apply deeper, higher-frequency impacts to your body. This pressure may rupture smaller blood vessels below your skin. When using too much force, it is possible to bruise or rupture small capillaries. If used in sensitive areas on the body, this could lead to irritation or inflammation and can make existing medical issues worse, like migraines or vascular issues.

5. Nerve damage

Overuse or improper use of massage guns can potentially lead to nerve damage, particularly if applied to bony areas or used aggressively on high settings.

6. Soreness and discomfort

While massage guns can alleviate muscle tension, they can also cause soreness or discomfort, especially if used too intensely or for too long. Excessive use can also lead to muscle damage, especially in already tight or inflamed muscles.

7. Headache and dizziness

Some users report headaches or dizziness after using a massage gun, particularly if used on the neck or head area. These sensations can arise from the intensity or duration of use.

8. Vascular issues

Individuals with blood-clotting disorders or those who are prone to vascular issues should approach using massage guns with caution, as they might cause complications.

How to use them safely

"Percussive therapy and vibration therapy help relieve muscle pain and soreness. When using a massage gun, it is best to target the larger muscle groups, like thighs, calves, or back, instead of the smaller muscle groups. When beginning to use the device, use it at a low intensity for only a few minutes at a time."

"Avoid putting the pressure directly against bony or joint areas, and always seek a doctor's advice if you're unsure of any injury or medical condition before using a massage gun," the expert advised.

"Anyone with fragile skin, a bleeding disorder, nerve damage, or blood vessel problems should not use a massage gun. Those who have recently had surgery, broken bones, or have severe osteoporosis or an eye condition should also exercise caution. Additionally, pregnant women and those taking blood-thinning medications should check with their doctor before using this machine," Dr. Sony concludes.

To minimise side effects, it's essential to use the device correctly. Always consult your doctor before using a massage gun, especially if you have any pre-existing conditions or concerns.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.