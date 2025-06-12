Cataracts Awareness Month 2025: When Should You See A Doctor?

Cataracts Awareness Month is observed every June to educate the public about cataracts, one of the leading causes of vision impairment and blindness globally. This month focuses on raising awareness about the early signs of cataracts, available treatment options, and the importance of regular eye check-ups, especially for those over 40 or with risk factors like diabetes, smoking, or prolonged sun exposure. Cataracts occur when the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, leading to blurry vision and, if untreated, eventual blindness. Seeing an eye doctor early can help detect and manage cataracts before they severely affect your daily life. Read on as we share a list of signs of cataracts you should see a doctor for.

Signs that indicate one should see a doctor for cataracts

1. Blurry or cloudy vision

One of the earliest and most common symptoms of cataracts is a gradual blurring of vision, similar to looking through a fogged-up window. If your eyesight becomes increasingly cloudy or unclear, especially without a noticeable cause, it's time to consult an eye specialist.

2. Difficulty seeing at night

Cataracts can make it harder to see in low-light conditions. If you find yourself struggling to drive or walk at night due to poor vision, it may be a sign of early cataract formation. Night blindness often progresses and should not be ignored.

3. Sensitivity to light and glare

If you suddenly become sensitive to bright lights or experience discomfort when exposed to sunlight or headlights, it may be due to the scattering of light caused by cataracts. This symptom is especially noticeable when driving at night.

4. Seeing halos around lights

Cataracts can cause you to see halos or rings around light sources, such as street lamps or bulbs. This visual disturbance may increase your risk of accidents and should be evaluated by an eye doctor.

5. Frequent changes in prescription glasses

If you notice that your glasses or contact lens prescription needs frequent updates to maintain clear vision, cataracts might be affecting the focus of your eyes. An eye exam can determine whether this is due to cataracts or another issue.

6. Fading or yellowing of colours

Cataracts often cause colours to appear duller or more yellowed than usual. If you notice a decrease in colour brightness or contrast, it could mean the lens is clouding and needs medical attention.

7. Double vision in one eye

Experiencing double vision in one eye (monocular diplopia) is a warning sign of a cataract. Unlike general double vision, this symptom persists even when the other eye is closed and usually worsens over time.

8. Trouble reading without bright light

If you find yourself needing more light to read, especially compared to before, it might indicate early cataract development. This happens because cataracts prevent enough light from reaching the retina.

9. Difficulty in performing daily tasks

When vision problems begin to interfere with everyday activities like cooking, sewing, reading, or recognising faces, it's time to see an ophthalmologist. These are signs that your cataracts may be progressing and need treatment.

Cataracts progress gradually, but early diagnosis and timely treatment often through a simple surgical procedure can restore clear vision. If you notice any of the above signs, especially during Cataracts Awareness Month in June, it's the perfect time to schedule an eye check-up and prioritise your eye health.

