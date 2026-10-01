A sudden blocked nose along with watery or tearing eyes can be uncomfortable, especially when it happens during a cold or flu. When a virus infects the upper respiratory tract, it can irritate and inflame the lining of the nose. This causes the blood vessels inside the nasal passages to swell and increases mucous production, thereby, making it difficult to breathe through the nose. The body produces mucous as part of its defence against infection, however, excess mucous can add to the congestion.

Watery eyes can also happen during a cold or flu due to the inflammation and congestion around the nose can affect the tear drainage system. The eyes may produce more tears when they are irritated, while swelling around the nasal passages can prevent tears from draining normally into the nose. As a result, the eyes may start watering along with a blocked or runny nose. Other symptoms may include sneezing, sore throat, cough, headache and mild fever. While these symptoms usually improve as the infection settles, here are a few simple measures that can provide relief.

Tips To Get Relief From A Blocked Nose And Watery Eyes

1. Steam inhalation

Breathing in warm and moist air can help loosen thick mucous and make a congested nose feel more comfortable. A warm shower or sitting in a steamy bathroom can be a safer option than leaning over very hot water. Steam does not cure the infection, but it may provide temporary relief.

2. Saline nasal drops or spray

Saline solutions can moisturise the nasal passages and help loosen mucous. They can be useful when the nose feels dry, blocked or irritated. Use a saline spray or drops according to the instructions on the pack.

3. Drink fluids

Water and other non-caffeinated beverages can help prevent dehydration and may make mucous less thick. Warm fluids such as soup or herbal tea can also feel soothing when you have congestion or a sore throat. Regular hydration is important if you also have a fever.

4. Apply a warm compress

Place a clean, warm and damp cloth over the face, particularly around the nose and the area between the eyes. The warmth may help ease pressure and discomfort caused by congestion. Make sure the compress is comfortably warm rather than hot to avoid irritating or burning the skin.

5. Keep your head slightly elevated

Congestion can sometimes feel worse if you're lying completely flat. Resting with your head slightly elevated can make breathing more comfortable, particularly at night. An extra pillow can help, but try to avoid positions that strain your neck.

6. Gently clear the nose

If mucous is making it difficult to breathe, gently blowing your nose can help remove it. Avoid blowing very forcefully, as this can irritate the nasal lining and increase the discomfort. Blow one nostril at a time rather than putting excessive pressure on both sides simultaneously.

7. Avoid smoke and strong smells

Cigarette smoke, incense, perfumes and other strong irritants can worsen nasal inflammation and make watery eyes worse. Try to stay away from these triggers while you're recovering. Keeping the room well ventilated can also make breathing more comfortable.

8. Get enough rest

Cold and flu symptoms generally improve with time as the immune system fights the infection. Adequate sleep and rest can help you recover while reducing the strain caused by persistent coughing, sneezing and congestion. Avoid pushing yourself through strenuous activity when you are feeling unwell.

9. Consider medicines carefully

Some over-the-counter medicines can temporarily relieve nasal congestion, fever or other cold symptoms. However, decongestant nasal sprays should not be used for longer than recommended because prolonged use can cause rebound congestion. People with conditions such as high blood pressure, heart problems or certain other medical conditions should check with a doctor before taking decongestants.

A blocked nose and watery eyes caused by a common cold usually improves gradually. However, you may need to see a doctor if symptoms are severe, persist longer than expected, repeatedly return, or become worse after initially improving.

For most people with a viral cold, simple measures such as saline nasal spray, adequate fluids, warm moisture, rest and avoiding irritants can provide temporary comfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.