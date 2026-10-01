Carbs are often blamed when people talk about weight loss, but cutting them may not be the only way to reach a healthy weight. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says the focus should be on choosing better types of carbohydrates instead of avoiding them completely.

She points out that foods with the same number of calories can make you feel very different after eating them. For example, 200 calories of pasta, rice, potato, granola or a sweet bun may look similar, but they do not provide the same amount of fullness.

Batra says people trying to lose weight can still include carbs in their meals. The main idea is to pick foods that offer more volume and better fullness.

On Instagram, Batra shares that two medium potatoes can be filling and also provide potassium. A small croissant, on the other hand, is made with more fat and refined flour, so it is easy to eat quickly without feeling full.

She also explains that two medium wheat rotis provide carbohydrates and fibre, which can help with digestion and provide energy. Granola needs more care with portions because a small amount can contain a lot of calories from sugar and fats.

According to Batra, one cup of cooked rice can be a simple source of energy and can be eaten with protein and vegetables. Half a cup of dry pasta falls somewhere in the middle. It can provide energy, but keeping an eye on the serving size is important.

As per the nutritionist, “Volume eating is a game-changer for weight loss. Choosing high-volume carbs like potatoes or rotis keeps you full for longer, making your calorie deficit way easier to manage. Drop the carb phobia, eat smart, and stay full.”

According to Healthline, people trying to manage their weight should stay away from highly refined and calorie-heavy foods. They include sugary drinks, candy, pastries, cookies and chips, along with other highly processed snacks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.