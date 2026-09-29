Having a cold often comes with a familiar set of advice, including being told to stay away from ice cream and other cold foods. Many people believe that eating something cold can make a cold worse, increase mucus or help the virus multiply faster. But is there any medical basis to this belief? According to Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, having a cold does not automatically mean that a person has to give up ice cream or cold drinks.

The common cold is caused by a viral infection, and eating ice cream does not necessarily increase the multiplication of the virus or make the infection worse. However, people can react differently to cold foods. While some may find that cold foods temporarily soothe a sore throat, others may experience more throat irritation, coughing or congestion. Therefore, how your body responds is also important when deciding what to eat during a cold.

Can You Eat Ice Cream When You Have A Cold?

Yes, you can generally eat ice cream in moderate amounts if you have a cold, provided you can digest dairy products properly. Dr Kumbar says there is no need to completely avoid cold foods simply because you have a viral cold.

The common cold is not made worse simply because you consume something cold. Ice cream does not cause the virus to multiply faster or increase the infection. However, if eating ice cream makes your throat feel worse or increases coughing or congestion, it is better to avoid it until you feel better.

Does Ice Cream Increase Mucous?

One common belief is that milk and other dairy products increase mucous production when you have a cold. However, Dr Kumbar says there is no scientific basis for saying that dairy products trigger the formation of more mucus in the body.

Some people may notice a temporary coating or thick feeling in their mouth after consuming milk or dairy products. This can sometimes make it feel as though there is more mucus, but it does not necessarily mean that the body is producing more mucous because of the dairy product.

Cold Foods Can Feel Different For Different People

There is no single response to eating ice cream when you have a cold. Some people may actually find cold foods and drinks soothing, particularly when they have a sore throat. The cold sensation can temporarily numb the throat and provide some relief from irritation. For others, cold foods may make a sore throat feel more uncomfortable.

"Some people get a soothing effect due to cold food or drinks and their sore throat becomes numb for some time. However, at the same time, some people experience worsening of their sore throat, cough and feeling of congestion due to consumption of cold food or drink. If this is the reaction, then one should definitely not force oneself to eat them," said Dr Kumbar.

What Should You Focus On During A Cold?

More important than avoiding ice cream is making sure that the body gets enough fluids and nutrients while recovering from an infection. Dr Kumbar recommends paying attention to hydration, especially when a cold is accompanied by fever. Water, soups and broths can help maintain fluid intake and reduce the risk of dehydration. Warm liquids may also provide temporary relief from throat irritation.

However, these fluids do not treat the underlying viral infection. Adequate rest, nutritious food and sufficient fluids support the body's recovery while the infection runs its course.

When Should You Avoid Ice Cream?

If you have a sore throat, persistent coughing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or difficulty swallowing, consuming softer and warmer foods may be better. In such situations, ice cream may not be the best choice even though it does not directly worsen the viral infection.

It is also important to consider digestion. If dairy products usually cause digestive discomfort, having ice cream while you are already unwell may make you feel worse.

Having a cold does not mean you have to completely stop eating cold foods. Ice cream does not increase the multiplication of the virus or automatically make a cold worse. However, individual reactions matter.

"The basic idea is that you do not need to avoid eating cold foods just because you have a cold. Follow what your body is telling you to do, hydrate yourself well, take healthy food and get plenty of rest. If the situation is serious, then it is better to visit a doctor," Dr Kumbar added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.