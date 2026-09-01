Anna Hazare Admitted To ICU In Mumbai Due To Viral Infection, Dehydration

Renowned social activist Anna Hazare on Monday was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Bombay Hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

According to medical sources, the 87-year-old activist was initially receiving treatment at a medical facility near his native village of Ralegan Siddhi. However, following complications related to severe viral infection, dehydration and kidney function assessments, he was rushed to Mumbai for advanced medical care.

Hazare is currently under constant observation in the ICU under the care of Gautam Bhansali. Medical experts are conducting detailed diagnostic tests, and the treatment plan will be decided based on the reports. His vital signs are being closely monitored.

Supporters and well-wishers across the nation have expressed concern and are praying for his speedy recovery. An official statement regarding his health updates is expected once full diagnostic evaluations are completed.

Hazare is one of India's most prominent anti-corruption crusaders and social reformers. He gained recognition for transforming his native village, Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra, into a model village through pioneering initiatives in watershed development, afforestation, rural self-reliance and addiction eradication.

He achieved national prominence through his hunger strikes and movements advocating for the Right to Information (RTI) Act and the implementation of the Jan Lokpal Bill. In recognition of his service to society and rural development, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Bhushan in 1992, along with numerous accolades, including the Maharashtra Bhushan.

In July 2026, Hazare made public statements and wrote a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding then–Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding his resignation following widespread student protests over exam paper leak irregularities, including NEET.

Hazare backed the protesting students and civil society groups demanding that Pradhan step down.

Hazare noted that youth and students represent the nation's core strength, and accountability must rest with senior leadership rather than shifting blame onto lower-level officials. In his letter to PM Modi, he urged the central government to accept Pradhan's resignation, arguing that accepting a minister's resignation over a major public issue reinforces democratic accountability and sends a strong message across government departments.

During his silent fast in Ahilyanagar, Hazare strongly criticised the police's use of force and lathi-charge against student demonstrators in Delhi. Emphasising his commitment to Gandhian principles, he said dialogue is always superior in a democracy and public grievances must be resolved through non-violent discussion rather than force.

He reminded authorities that he had undertaken 22 indefinite fasts throughout his life without ever resorting to or encouraging violence. Following sustained student protests, public pressure and political negotiations, Dharmendra Pradhan ultimately submitted his resignation from the Union Cabinet later that week, after which protest groups called off their demonstrations.

In response, Hazare reiterated that listening to public demand through democratic dialogue and non-violent means remains the core strength of Indian governance.

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