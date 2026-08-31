Video: Nepal Police Secure Cash, Gold Worth Over Rs 51 Crore From Bank In Trishuli

Nepal Police have successfully recovered and relocated tens of millions of rupees worth of cash, gold, and important documents from the flood-affected Trishuli Dhunge branch of the Agriculture Development Bank. The crucial mission was executed in around eight hours amid challenging conditions after the severe flash flooding in the region.

The officers managed to secure approximately Rs 1.5 crore in cash and an estimated Rs 50 crore worth of gold reserves stored in the facility's vaults. In addition to the monetary assets, officers safely retrieved sensitive banking records. They transferred everything to a high-security location.

Nepal police (@NepalPoliceHQ) shared the details on X (formerly Twitter) along with a video.

Also read | "I Love You": British Man Recalls Wife's Last Words Before Going Missing In Nepal Floods

Watch the video here:

Commenting on the video, one user praised the "courageous effort", further adding that when he was working at the Rastra National Commercial Bank, he remembered how the employees came together to dry out the gold and money biscuits soaked by the flood.

Also read | After 3 Days Under Flood Debris, 6-Year-Old Rescued Alive In Rasuwa, Nepal

Nepal begins mass burials of unidentified flood victims

According to a report by Reuters, the Chitwan district in Nepal has become the site of mass burials for hundreds of unidentified victims whose bodies were swept away by the torrent.

Authorities have dug hundreds of graves in Chitwan's Devghat forest, which is in the plains, nearly 200 kilometres from the flood-ravaged valleys of Rasuwa where the disaster struck on Wednesday.

The forest trails were a popular spot for morning walks, but now serve as a temporary burial ground for bodies too badly decomposed to be identified.

"We were left with no other option and had to take this step. Our concern was the risk to public health posed by the rapid decomposition of the bodies," Ganesh Aryal, chief district officer of Baratpur, Chitwan, said as quoted by the news agency.