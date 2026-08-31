"Traumatised, Afraid Of Us": Father Of Boy, 3, 'Assaulted' At Delhi Day Care

He can't stop crying when he wakes up every morning, says the father of a three-year-old who was allegedly kicked, slapped and hit violently at a day care centre in Delhi.

The alleged assault, which took place at a children's day care facility in Maujpur area of Northeast Delhi, came to light after the parents were able to access the classroom CCTV footage, which allegedly captured the horrifying and distressing attack on the three-year-old.

In one of the videos, a teacher is seen pushing the boy who is in a small yellow plastic chair across the tiled floor with her legs and then once in a corner, she begins to slap him hard. In another, a woman, likely a caretaker, is seen violently shaking the child.

CCTV video shows the teacher pushing the child's chair across the floor with her leg

A video shows the teacher hitting the child

Delhi Police has registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Four persons have been named as accused in the case: the school's director Sunita Bansal, principal Neelam, and teachers Simran and Pooja. A caretaker has been arrested, police said.

"He cries every morning when he wakes up. He thinks we will send him to school, he can't stop crying. He is in a very bad condition. He is anxious and cries non-stop. I don't know how long it will take him to come out of this trauma," the three-year-old's father, who masked his face with a white handkerchief as he did not wish to reveal his identity, told NDTV in a video interview.

When asked what the doctors said, the man informed that his son's eardrums are still inflamed and he is too scared to get a CT scan done.

"I took him to the doctor again yesterday; the doctor said his eardrums are still inflamed. The swelling just isn't going down. He is unable to cope with the pain. And I haven't been able to get the CT scan done as he is terrified of the noises that the machine makes," he said.

The father then detailed how his son was mistreated at the facility.

"The problem had been going on for quite a few days. On the 18th, when he returned home from school, he vomited and then felt dizzy. We rushed him to a doctor, who advised us to see an ENT specialist because there was swelling in both his eyes. The ENT specialist stated that his condition was extremely critical and recommended admitting him to the hospital," the man said, adding his son "cries every day but can't express it".

The man, however, took the son back home. They then went through the CCTV footage, which revealed the horror that the boy went through.

The caretaker, shows the video, attacks the child

"From around 9:45am until 12:30 pm, they kept my child tied up with an apron and repeatedly beat him while pulling his ears. Whenever he tried to move forward from his chair, the caretaker would come and hit him; when he asked the teacher to untie him, she would hit him instead and make him sit back down. He would then manage to undo the apron, only for the teacher to tie him up again. After that, he was left tied up all alone - neither the teacher nor the caretaker was in the room. He tried to free himself, but the caretaker returned and beat him so brutally that you wouldn't even be able to bear watching the video of it," the man said.

What was the school's response? NDTV asked the man.

"The school has taken no responsibility. On the 17th as well, they were brutally torturing and beating him; at times, they even kicked him," he said.

At this point, the mother called the school owner, telling her what was happening with her son.

"She didn't respond properly and claimed that our child was in the wrong. My child is not seen misbehaving in any of the footage. Their teacher is fine for them, and their staff is absolutely fine for them; however, our child was the wrong fit for them - that is exactly what they told me," the father said, recounting his wife's conversation with the school owner.

The trauma, the father claimed, is so severe that he is even afraid of his own parents.

"He is so terrified that even when we ask him to recite '123' or 'ABCD' - and if he happens to forget a little - he immediately holds out his hands and touches his ears, anticipating a beating. He is so afraid of us, fearing that if he makes a mistake, everyone will hit him; he has become deeply traumatised," the man said.