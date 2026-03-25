Delhi Cops Crack Down On Arms Smuggling Network Linked To Pakistan, Bangladesh

In a major crackdown on transnational organised crime, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled an international arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The operation led to the arrest of 10 individuals allegedly involved in the illegal procurement and distribution of sophisticated foreign-made weapons.

According to officials, the module was part of a larger cross-border network that sourced advanced firearms through illegal arms dealers operating in multiple countries, including Pakistan. The syndicate was actively supplying high-end weapons to criminal elements, posing a serious threat to national security.

During the operation, police recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including 21 foreign-made pistols, sub-machine guns, and automatic firearms, along with over 200 live cartridges. Among the seized weapons were advanced models such as PX-5.7 pistols, typically used by Special Forces, highlighting the scale and sophistication of the smuggling network.

Other recovered firearms include Stoeger pistols manufactured in Turkey, PX-3 pistols from China, Shadow CZ pistols from the Czech Republic, as well as weapons made by globally recognised manufacturers from Italy, Brazil, and Germany, including Beretta, Taurus, and Walther.

Investigators revealed that the accused were part of a well-coordinated supply chain that facilitated the movement of arms across borders using covert routes and intermediaries. The weapons were then distributed to criminal networks within India.

While speaking to the NDTV, the Crime Branch officials stated that further investigation is underway to identify additional members of the syndicate, trace the financial trail, and uncover potential links to organised crime groups or terror outfits. This bust marks a significant success for Delhi Police Crime Branch unit in curbing the proliferation of illegal arms and dismantling networks with international linkages.