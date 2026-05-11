Iran Formalises Hormuz Toll Process: How, Which Nations Will Get Permits

Amid the US and Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz over the standoff to end the war in the Middle East, Tehran has introduced new rules for vessels seeking to transit the strategic waterway and collect a toll from them, according to a shipping journal. Tehran's move to formalise control over the waterway came even as Washington pushed for a deal to reopen the narrow passage through which a fifth of the world's oil normally passes

Inside Iran's Move

"The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) has already introduced a new framework requiring ships to obtain transit authorisation and pay tolls before sailing," said Lloyd's List, the industry journal which provides news and intelligence on shipping and maritime trade.

Citing a form-- titled "Vessel Information Declaration"-- sent by the authority, the journal added that all ships seeking safe passage through the strait "are required to submit detailed records of ownership, insurance, crew details and intended transit route."

The form reportedly contains over 40 questions requiring shipping vessels to also disclose their name, identification number, any previous name, country of origin and destination, nationalities of the vessel's registered owners, operators and crew, as well as details of the cargo on board.

On Tuesday, Iranian English-speaking broadcaster Press TV also reported that Tehran had built a "system to exercise sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz" and that ships passing through the strait were sent "regulations" from the email info@PGSA.ir.

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According to the PGSA, the form must be filled out with "complete and accurate information" and emailed to the authority before vessels can transit the strait. It said that after processing transit requests, "further instructions will be communicated via email" to the vessels.

It also warned that any incorrect or incomplete information provided will be the sole responsibility of the applicant, and any resulting consequences will be borne accordingly.

Who's Permitted To Cross Hormuz

The Islamic Republic has not issued any statement about granting special favours to any nation seeking transit through Hormuz. However, Iran's army has warned that countries complying with US sanctions against Tehran would face difficulties crossing the Strait.

"Countries that comply with the United States by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly face difficulties crossing the strait," army official Mohammad Akraminia told Iran's official IRNA news agency on Sunday.

"We have established a new legal and security system in the Strait of Hormuz. From now on, any vessel wishing to pass through it must coordinate with us," he added.

He said the system was "now in force" and would bring "economic, security and political gains".

On Saturday, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's national security commission, issued a similar warning in a post on X.

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"We warn governments, including microstates like Bahrain, that siding with the US-backed resolution will bring severe consequences. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital lifeline; do not risk closing it on yourselves forever," he wrote.

Iran has previously warned that it would deny passage through Hormuz to ships linked to the US or Israel, while others may only transit with Iranian consent. India and Pakistan are among the nations that have negotiated with Tehran to secure passage of their flagged vessels.

Iran's Hormuz Chokehold

Tehran has choked the vital waterway since the start of the Middle East war on February 28, allowing only a trickle of ships to pass through, unleashing the biggest oil supply shock in history, and sending energy prices sharply higher.

Iran has repeatedly indicated that it seeks to impose a new reality in the Strait, exacting tolls on transiting ships and sharing the revenues with Oman. Last month, Iranian deputy speaker of parliament Hamidreza Hajibabaei said Tehran had received its first revenue from the tolls it imposed on the strait.

Last week, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's Telegram account posted a message laying out his vision for the Persian Gulf. Khamenei called for a "new regional and global order under the strategy of a strong Iran" where there would be "no place for foreigners and their mischief". He talked about "using the leverage of closing the strait" as one way to achieve that vision.

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The United States has, meanwhile, also imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports in the Gulf, and flare-ups in the waterway have dampened hopes for a quick deal to permanently end the war.

Early this month, the Trump administration in the US also imposed new sanctions on Iranian interests and warned ships against paying authorities in Tehran to pass through the strait. The United States and Bahrain have also drafted a UN resolution, as reported by news agency AFP, calling on Iran to halt restrictions on shipping through the waterway, which has become a major flashpoint since the outbreak of war.

Veto-wielding Russia has, however, warned it is prepared to block the UN Security Council resolution proposed by the United States and Bahrain, according to diplomatic sources.