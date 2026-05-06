Delhi Police Launches Free Self-Defence Training Camp For Women

Women in Delhi will soon have an opportunity to learn self-defence skills free of cost, as Delhi Police has announced a special summer training camp aimed at improving safety and confidence. The programme is part of the 22nd Summer Camp 2026 and is designed to help women respond effectively in difficult situations. The training will run from 29 May to 11 June 2026, with daily sessions scheduled between 8 am and 10 am, except Sundays. The initiative is open to all women, including school and college students, working professionals and homemakers.

Delhi Police presents the 22nd Summer Camp – 2026, offering Self-Defence Training to build confidence, awareness & the ability to respond effectively in any situation.



👥 Who can join?

School/College Girls, Working Women & Homemakers



🗓️ Training Duration:

29 May 2026 to 11 June… pic.twitter.com/b0ssFc8w0e — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 5, 2026

Registration Details

Registration for the camp began on 4 May and will remain open until 20 May 2026. Interested participants can register either online through the official portal or offline at designated centres across the city. The process is completely free and available between 10 am and 4 pm, excluding Sundays.

Training centres have been set up in areas such as Model Town, West Vihar, Dwarka and Mayur Vihar Phase II, making it accessible for women across different parts of the capital.

What Participants Will Learn

The camp will include practical self-defence techniques along with awareness sessions on women's safety and cyber fraud prevention. Activities such as street plays will also be conducted to promote social awareness.

Officials said the aim is to build confidence and equip women with skills to protect themselves in any situation.