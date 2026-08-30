After 3 Days Under Flood Debris, 6-Year-Old Rescued Alive In Rasuwa, Nepal

Rescue workers in Nepal pulled a six‑year‑old girl alive from beneath thick mud and debris Friday evening, three days after a devastating flood swept through Rasuwa district. The dramatic rescue has offered a rare ray of hope as disaster response teams continue working tirelessly to locate survivors.

The incident occurred in Timure village, a village in Rasuwa district that was recently hit by flooding caused by the overflowing Bhote Koshi River.

While looking for survivors, authorities from the Armed Police Force (APF) heard faint cries beneath the soil. They acted quickly and began digging, managing to locate and pull her out safely.

She was initially treated at the APF Border Outpost in Timure, but her condition deteriorated and required urgent medical care at a better medical facility. Authorities arranged to airlift her to Kathmandu on Friday evening, though bad weather and poor visibility delayed the flight.

Click here for the video.

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Rescuers kept her stable until Saturday afternoon, when conditions cleared enough for a helicopter to transport her to a hospital in Kathmandu.

She is now receiving specialist treatment and remains under close medical supervision.

The video was widely shared on social media platforms, with users praising the personnel for their efforts. "Respect to the Armed Police Force team that never stopped searching," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"When all hope was lost, she was found," said another user.

Some even urged others to share her story, so that she can be reunited with her family. "Authorities are now searching for her family or relatives. If anyone recognises Manisha Magar or has any information about her family, please contact the concerned authorities immediately," one user wrote.

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Nepal floods

As Nepal grapple with the scale of the destruction, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said Saturday that the reconstruction bill after devastating floods could run into "billions of dollars".

"The reconstruction and rehabilitation would entail perhaps billions of dollars," he told reporters in Kathmandu. "We will do loss and damage research and then we plan, but I am reaching out to our international community for support".

Rescue teams have retrieved 675 bodies, and more than 2,400 people are still missing in Nepal.

(With inputs from Arun Kumar)