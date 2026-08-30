RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Keynote Speech In New York: Top Quotes

What is the destiny given to Bharat? Bharati is there to realise and, from time to time, make the world realise this unity in diversity. We are one, and due to diversity, that oneness is decorated.

Here is a simple experiment or challenge for you: when you are having your lunch or dinner, let a hungry man stand before you and stare at your full platter with hungry eyes. Without avoiding his gaze, without driving him out, and without giving him a single particle of food, try to eat. You cannot do it. You can try, but you will not be able to do it, because we are human beings.

If you think in the right way, you go nearer to God. If you think in the wrong way, you go nearer to the animal kingdom. So the direction is important. The man who shapes his life according to the right direction becomes a responsible citizen of this kingdom of God.

Human beings are responsible for the world because they have been given the special quality of thinking. They have also been given the understanding of right and wrong, and therefore, they can realise this unity.

We have all material happiness, but this cannot satisfy us permanently, if I like. Or should I eat doughnuts in New York? So I will eat doughnuts. How many doughnuts can I eat at a time? I don't know. But anyway, a man may eat, at one sitting, a maximum of 50. After that, he will not require, he will not be able to even see that doughnut. He said, No, no, no, no, keep that away. Doughnut is the same. What changed? And then even after eating 50 doughnuts. Tomorrow morning, I'm ready to eat 50 more. So material happiness is transitory. Cannot satisfy. And if abundance of material happiness is there, it may fail also. And therefore, there is no satisfaction that they learn by experience.

I come from that country, and many of you have that country as your Janmabhumi – wherein we realise this oneness in diversity. We celebrate that diversity as the decoration of oneness. In that country, we go and worship plants. Why do we worship them? Not daily; there is a single day when one worship is performed, and another day for another worship. Nowadays, we celebrate Father's Day, Mother's Day, and so on. Why? Because we remember our duty towards them. Similarly, that is why we remember our duty towards the environment.

What is our duty? We are in America. We live in America. We earn in America. So we are America. And we should behave. True. To America. The diaspora, diaspora, they have a duty to their karma bui. They must fulfil that. They should be loyal to their karma. Because Bharati is their jam if they have an urge to do something, and they can do that after fulfilling their duty to their karma. It is not prohibited.

How much we earn. is not important. How much we distribute is important. You think of a career. Is a career only money? Is a career only material happiness? It is not denied. In fact, Tha and Kam are two important purartas related to material life. Even our open results tell us that don't go only after liberation, you have to achieve material success also if the world has to go on. There is no direct sun. After your birth, you have to be Brahmari, then.

Those who live in America or other countries or diaspora, they will work for the karma. If they find time. If they find a means, they can care for Bharat. But Bharat doesn't expect that. Bharat expects you to live. As Bharat has given you the idea of life.