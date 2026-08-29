Billboards in New York's busiest square are carrying RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's images ahead of a major address to Indian expats at Madison Square Garden. Bhagwat landed in the US on Tuesday as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary-year global outreach, a tour that also takes him to Canada and the UK.
On Saturday, he is set to speak to around 5,000 people at the Manhattan venue, at an event billed as a "landmark Raksha Bandhan gathering".
Here Are The Live Updates On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's US Visit:
Mohan Bhagwat Speech LIVE: 'If We Do Not Keep Educating Society, Then Deflections Creep In,' Says RSS Chief
#WATCH | New York, US: At the "One World One Humanity" event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "... If we do not keep educating the society, then the deflections creep in, and somehow it happened in the course of history. I cannot point the moment. After that, our society, our… pic.twitter.com/GJeIRDbTFe— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026
Mohan Bhagwat Speech LIVE: Humanity Is One, Says RSS Chief
"I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Truth is one, and humanity is a product of that truth. So humanity is one. That truth is one truth, but it is described in many ways according to the describer. Because as human beings, we are prisoners of the software that has been created in our heads," says Mohan Bhagwat.
#WATCH | New York, US: At the "One World One Humanity" event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Truth is… pic.twitter.com/ZRJOIG9FHh— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026
Mohan Bhagwat Speech LIVE: RSS Chief Recounts Haryana Plane Crash, Says Workers Did Not Discriminate Between Hindu And Muslims
Talking about RSS' work during the 1996 plane crash in Haryana, Mohan Bhagwat said, "Most of the passengers were Muslims. After that calling, our Swayamsevaks reached there first. And they served, serving treating the wounded, there were very few, all others were dead. Recovering their bodies. Arrange for the funeral rites. When their relatives came, helping them in identifying. We never thought at that time that these are Muslims."
Mohan Bhagwat Speech LIVE: RSS Chief Says Wants To Stop Wars, Influence Politics
"We want to change, influence the policies before they happen, influence them in right way. We want to stop wars, want to do all these things. Therefore, we want to actively influence the politics. We have to some at some point of time," says Mohan Bhagwat.
Mohan Bhagwat Speech LIVE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says He Was Asked "What About Muslims?" His Reply
"If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same. And every human has a dignity. There is no difference between human beings. I had a lecture there. And Muslim brothers were also there. And they asked me a question: You are a Hindu organization, you say Hindu Rashtra, what about us Muslims? Would you drive us out? I said no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu," Says Mohan Bhagwat.
Mohan Bhagwat Speech LIVE: Politics Now A Game Of Self-Interest
"Politics has now become a game of self-interest," says Mohan Bhagwat.
I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you. But I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different but humanity is one
Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat Speech LIVE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Explains Party's Ethos
"I was watching something sometimes, and somebody asked him a question, what do I get if I join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh? Very valid question if you want to join something, right? You know it's the answer? If you think you're going to join us to get something, don't join us. If you want to join us, come to serve, then there is a place for you. Imagine that if each one of us can take that as our ethos, as a living example," says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
🔴LIVE | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Addresses At New York Eventhttps://t.co/q5SI1y6Vah— NDTV (@ndtv) August 29, 2026
Mohan Bhagwat Speech LIVE: Mohan Bhagwat Speaks At Faith Leaders Conference
Ahead of his Madispm Square Garden Speech, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at Faith Leaders Conference.
Mohan Bhagwat Speech LIVE: RSS Chief's Pictures Projected At Times Square
Images of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were projected on billboards in the heart of Times Square ahead of his address to members of the Indian diaspora at Madison Square Garden in New York.