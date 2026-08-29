Billboards in New York's busiest square are carrying RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's images ahead of a major address to Indian expats at Madison Square Garden. Bhagwat landed in the US on Tuesday as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary-year global outreach, a tour that also takes him to Canada and the UK.

On Saturday, he is set to speak to around 5,000 people at the Manhattan venue, at an event billed as a "landmark Raksha Bandhan gathering".

Here Are The Live Updates On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's US Visit: