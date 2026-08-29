<i>Dil Chahta Hai</i> Turns 25: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Farhan Akhtar Reunite In Mumbai. MIA - Akshaye Khanna

Some films stay with audiences long after they leave the theatres and Dil Chahta Hai is one of them. Even 25 years later, the film still holds a special place in fans' hearts. To mark the special anniversary, several members of the film's team came together in Mumbai after many years.

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar were seen at the reunion, along with Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. One name missing from the celebration was Akshaye Khanna.

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai followed three close friends as they entered a new stage of life after finishing college. The story explored their friendship, love, personal choices and the changes they faced as they grew older.

Pictures and videos from the reunion showed Dimple Kapadia, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Farhan Akhtar posing together, bringing back memories of Dil Chahta Hai and the story that connected with a whole generation.

In an earlier interview with Variety India, looking back at the making of Dil Chahta Hai, Saif Ali Khan said, “It was insane fun, it was incredible fun because it was Goa and we were very young. We did things, we shot on the beach and we partied as well. We finished shooting on the beach and they said, ‘Everyone just pick up a bit of litter, please. And let's leave the beach cleaner than we found it.' And we did. We basically cleaned it from even before we got there and they were so happy with.”

“We're laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly. It was like he was born to direct with the ease with which he was on a set. So there was no tension in the film. We were told to know your lines, no figuring it out once you get there. Just learn your lines and then the rest was great fun. So it was an incredible experience going out to so many different places. The whole process was apparently very international and kind of incredible but was it fun? It was a riot from day one. We were laughing all the time.”

Dil Chahta Hai also featured Preity Zinta, Ayub Khan and Rajat Kapoor.