In Nepal Flash Floods, A House Stands Amid Destruction. Family Rescued Safely

The flash flood disaster in Nepal has been witnessed by the whole world, through videos circulating online, carrying footage of massive floods. Houses destroyed. People killed, swept away in the water. Cities and buildings, everything, vanishing in minutes. But natural disasters often leave behind remarkable stories of survival. Amid the devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal, one such escape caught attention online.

A video showing a green-painted house surrounded by fast-moving, muddy floodwaters went viral after viewers spotted a family trapped inside the building. According to the first viral video of the green house, as the floodwaters surged through the area, several structures around the house appeared to be swept away.

The footage showed the force of the floodwaters carrying debris and destroying buildings in their path. However, as per a latest video of the same green house, it remained standing despite being surrounded by the raging water.

The video prompted widespread concern for the family inside the house, with social media users praying for their safety as they watched the frightening scenes unfold.

Watch The First Video Here:

Watch Second The Video Here:

The durability of the structure soon became a major talking point online. Many viewers expressed disbelief at how the house managed to withstand the powerful floodwaters while nearby buildings were damaged or swept away.

Concerns over the family were later eased after another social media user shared a subsequent video claiming to show that they had survived the disaster.

Both videos have generated millions of views on social media, with users commenting with surprise and relief.

"In such a condition, what must have been going through their minds? Were they bidding goodbye or discussing what to do if someone survives... Someone must interview them," commented a user.

"This house standing after such an immense force is an example of the value of strong construction," wrote another user.

"Kudos to whoever built that building," wrote another user.

"Thank God that house survived the floods," commented a user.