Contact Restored With 50 Indians, 275 Still Missing In Nepal: Centre

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that contact has been reestablished with 50 Indian nationals and rescued a total of 108 members, reducing the number of missing Indian nationals in Nepal to 275, after the devastating floods on Wednesday.

"Till date, 108 Indian nationals have been rescued in Nepal, and contact was re-established with around 50 Indian nationals who were earlier uncontactable. Furthermore, 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China in the last two days, as per local Government sources in China. Around 900 Indian nationals are still on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable. Unfortunately, more than 275 Indian nationals and 128 persons of Indian origin remain missing or non-contactable," MEA stated.

According to the Ministry, the Indian Embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing have also remained engaged with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure effective coordination of search, rescue and relief efforts, in connection with Indian nationals impacted by the flash flood.

"Our Missions have also ensured sustained efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of rescued Indian nationals apart from facilitating their return to India, wherever required, and are monitoring and facilitating the transit of Indian nationals returning from the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through Nepal," MEA said.

"As neighbours, India and Nepal share special and close relations, underpinned by civilizational ties and extensive people-to-people linkages. With many Indian nationals having also lost their lives, the people of India share in the grief caused by these devastating flash floods. India stands in solidarity with Nepal in this tragic time, and remains committed to providing all possible assistance," the MEA said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said that the Nepal government has been releasing photographs and descriptions of the deceased, which can be accessed through the nepal police website.

"The Embassy of India, Kathmandu, is working closely with Nepali authorities, including the Nepal Police, to ensure that the mortal remains of Indian nationals can be handed over to the next of kin after identification. The Embassy will provide further updates on this matter in coordination with Nepali authorities," the Embassy noted in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)