A Murder In India, Another In Nepal. Gen Z Protests Led Him To Indian Custody

Nearly 12,500 prisoners escaped from jails in Nepal during the Gen Z uprising that ousted the KP Sharma Oli government last week. He was one among them.

The man, Arun, who is wanted in India in connection with the 2017 Delhi murder of his girlfriend, was arrested at the Indo-Nepal border.

It was reported that the accused was trying to return to his village in Chhapra district of Bihar from Nepal.

Delhi Police's Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Ajay and his team caught him at the Raxaul border with the help of technical surveillance and informers.

On 17 November 2017, Pappu Singh, a resident of New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, complained to the police that Arun and his accomplice Pintu had kidnapped his daughter.

The woman's body was recovered from Arun's rented room, said the police. The woman, said the police, was murdered by slitting her throat and stabbing her several times.

The accused fled after this incident. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for anyone who would help find him.

Now, in Nepal, he, along with his friend Naushad, was accused of killing a woman. He was sentenced to 25 years in jail.

Taking advantage of the chaos in Nepal, he fled again and tried to enter India. This time the Delhi Police arrested him.

"The accused is of a very dangerous nature. He murdered in the same manner in both Delhi and Nepal. He was absconding for a long time, but due to constant surveillance and hard work of the team, he has finally been caught," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch Harsh Indora.

The 8-year-old case will now be heard in the court once again, said the officer.