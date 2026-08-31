"I Love You": British Man Recalls Wife's Last Words Before Going Missing In Nepal Floods

A British man has shared the heartbreaking final words his wife spoke to him before she went missing in devastating flash floods in Nepal. According to Metro.UK, Pramod Poudel, who lives in East Sussex, said he last spoke to his new spouse on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. During the call, she told him, "How are you? I love you so much."

She had been living with his family in Sole, a village severely impacted by the disaster. The 34‑year‑old added that he has not been able to contact any relatives since the floods, which killed nearly 800 people and left more than 3,000 missing, according to Reuters.

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Poudel is now in Nepal, searching for his wife as well as his mother (52), brother (31), and uncle (64), all of whom remain missing. "I'm very hopeful of finding them, but I'm also praying to God," he told The Sun.

Earlier, while speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, he said, "It's a very, very difficult time for my family and my country at this moment, but obviously I have to go and see what's happening there."

"Nobody knows what happened," he told the BBC. "Obviously a lot of people are missing, and there is no information regarding who is missing, where they are, nobody can contact each other and all the bridges are broken, so you can't cross the land."

"There's no power, no electricity, so I can't contact anyone, so it's a very difficult time not knowing what's happening."

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Destruction in Nepal

Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle told Reuters on Saturday that Nepal may need between $4 billion and $5 billion to rebuild after the floods - nearly a tenth of the country's economy.

"The initial estimate is between $4-$5 billion. Just an estimate," Wagle said. "We will require much less than what we needed for the 2015 earthquake. Loss and damage is being assessed."

The floods levelled towns in border areas, sweeping away bridges and roads while damaging major hydropower stations.