Elderly Woman Guards Granddaughter's Luggage At Airport, Her Reason Wins Hearts Online

A sweet video of a grandmother guarding her granddaughter's luggage at Lucknow airport has won hearts online. While waiting for her flight to Hyderabad, she sat beside the luggage, seemingly worried that someone might take it. The video also showed her chatting about aeroplanes, asking where they are parked and whether they get wet in the rain.

The elderly woman's innocent reactions made the moment even sweeter. The video was shared by Instagram user Diva Dadi with the caption, "Dadi's little ways of caring for me will always melt my heart."

In the clip, the grandmother and her granddaughter can be seen having a light-hearted conversation at the airport.

The conversation begins with the granddaughter asking why her grandmother had come and sat there.

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The grandmother replies that she had come to see the flight. When her granddaughter reminds her that she had just said she was scared, the grandmother quickly denies it, but later explains that she was sitting there to keep an eye on the luggage so that no one would take it.

Her granddaughter then tells her that no one takes luggage at the airport. The grandmother confidently responds that they will now leave.

The grandmother starts wondering where the aeroplane is parked. She asks where the flight is, and when her granddaughter tells her that it is in the parking area, she innocently asks whether that is called parking.

Noticing that it is raining, the grandmother then wonders whether the plane gets wet. Her granddaughter explains that it does not because it is parked under a covered area.

When the grandmother asks where the plane is, her granddaughter tells her that it has not arrived yet and is parked over there.

The grandmother responds excitedly and then says that they will reach Hyderabad in two hours.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved how sweetly the elderly woman reacted to her granddaughter's question.

One user commented, "When I was a kid. I always dreamed of taking my dadi on a flight."

Another user noted, "Her expressions melted my heart and reminded me of my own grandmother."

"This is the sweetest video I've seen," added a third user.