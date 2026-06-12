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Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Delayed Due To Hoax Bomb Threat At Lucknow Airport

IndiGo flight delayed after a hoax bomb threat was found on board in Lucknow.

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Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Delayed Due To Hoax Bomb Threat At Lucknow Airport
A hoax bomb threat on an IndiGo flight caused a delay at Lucknow airport.
  • Flight from Lucknow to Delhi delayed due to hoax bomb threat received before departure
  • IndiGo flight with around 180 passengers was scheduled to depart at 10.45 am
  • Crew received bomb threat information and aircraft was held back at the apron
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Lucknow:

A Lucknow-Delhi flight was delayed on Friday after a hoax bomb threat was received shortly before it was to take off, sources said.

The IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers was scheduled to depart from Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am.

Sources told PTI the crew of the aircraft received information about a possible bomb threat on board.

Following the alert, the aircraft was held back at the apron and security personnel began checking the plane and other areas as part of the precautionary measures, they said.

Another source told PTI that a tissue paper with "bomb" written on it was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft, leading to the panic but it was a hoax.

No bomb or any harmful substance had been found in the aircraft during the inspection, the official said, adding further legal and security procedures were underway.

The flight is yet to take off. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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IndiGo Flight Delay, Hoax Bomb Threat, Lucknow Airport
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