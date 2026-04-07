DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment Receives Bomb Threat Email

Multiple emails threatening a bomb attack at the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab under the Byappanahalli police station limits here, were received at its office, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the premises were evacuated and searched thoroughly by police along with the bomb disposal squad and fire services, following which the threat was declared a hoax.

The e-mail, written in Tamil, claimed that Improvised Explosive Devices had been planted in the premises and they would explode in the afternoon, around 1:30 pm, they said.

Officials said the sender also issued a warning that the grandson of an influential politician from Tamil Nadu would be kidnapped.

The message that reportedly came from an ID 'Kiruthiha.udhayanidhi@hotmail', allegedly warned of a plot to abduct Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's grandson, Inbanidhi.

The Central Crime Branch police have intensified the investigation to find the accused behind the email threats, officials said, adding that as a precautionary measure, security has been increased at defence establishments in the city.

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