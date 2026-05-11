India Tests Advanced Agni Missile Designed To Strike Multiple Targets

India has carried out a successful test of an advanced Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The test was conducted jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Strategic Forces Command from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on May 8.

“The missile was flight-tested with multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region,” according to Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The telemetry and tracking of the missile were carried out through multiple ground-based and ship-based stations which monitored the entire trajectory from launch till the impact of all payloads. The flight data confirmed that all mission objectives were successfully achieved during the trial, as per the release.

MIRV technology allows a single missile to carry several warheads that can hit separate targets independently. Instead of relying on multiple missile launches, one missile can strike several enemy locations at once. The technology is considered particularly difficult for air defence systems to intercept because each warhead follows its own trajectory after separation.

Though DRDO has not officially named the missile tested, sources believe it was an advanced version linked to the Agni-5 programme. The test is also being viewed as part of India's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capability development. ICBMs are long-range missiles capable of targeting locations over 5,500 km away.

The missile uses advanced navigation systems, high-precision guidance and re-entry technology. Re-entry remains one of the most critical stages for ballistic missiles. As the missile re-enters the Earth's atmosphere from high altitudes, they face extremely high temperatures caused by friction. The re-entry system is designed to protect the warhead from intense heat and maintain operational accuracy.

The missile's speed is another major factor behind its strategic importance. During re-entry, the missile is believed to reach speeds close to Mach 24 (over 29,400 km/h) which is nearly 24 times the speed of sound. At such velocity, interception becomes extremely challenging for enemy missile defence networks.

Defence experts also noted that MIRV systems can complicate enemy radar tracking. Since several warheads separate from a single missile, defence systems are forced to identify and track multiple incoming objects simultaneously. Some advanced systems may also deploy decoys which makes it harder to distinguish real warheads from fake targets.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Army and industry partners involved in the project following the successful test. He said the missile system would significantly strengthen India's defence preparedness amid evolving security challenges.