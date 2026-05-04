Looking For A Paid Internship? DRDO Offers Rs 30,000 Stipend In 2026 Programme

- DRDO announces Paid Internship Programme 2026 for engineering students and graduates
- Internship duration is 4 to 6 months starting May/June with Rs 30,000 monthly stipend
- Eligible candidates include B.E./B.Tech and M.E./M.Tech students from engineering disciplines
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced its Paid Internship Programme 2026 for engineering students and graduates. This internship offers a valuable opportunity to work with DRDO scientists and engineers on real defence research projects while earning a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000.
About the DRDO Internship Programme 2026
The DRDO Paid Internship Programme 2026 is designed to allow young talent to innovate, contribute, and defend, as part of India's defence research ecosystem. Selected interns will get exposure to cutting edge defence technologies and play a role in national development.
Internship Duration and Stipend
- Duration: 4 to 6 months
- Internship start: From May/June 2026 onwards
- Stipend: Rs 30,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria
Students with the following qualifications can apply:
- B.E. / B.Tech
- M.E. / M.Tech
- The internship is open to candidates from engineering disciplines.
Key Highlights of the Internship
- Work directly on real defence technology and research projects
- Learn from top DRDO scientists and technical experts
- Gain hands-on experience in advanced defence research
- Receive a certificate after successful completion
- Opportunity to contribute to national security and self-reliance
Important Dates
- Application start date: 1 April 2026
- Last date to apply: 15 May 2026
How to Apply
Interested candidates can apply online through the official DRDO website:
- Visit: https: drdo.gov.in
- Check the "Internship" section for detailed notification and application form
The DRDO internship is not just a learning opportunity but also a chance to be part of India's defence mission. As highlighted in the programme message, it offers "a chance to explore, a chance to learn, and a chance to serve the nation."
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are advised to apply before the deadline and make the most of this unique opportunity.