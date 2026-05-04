Looking For A Paid Internship? DRDO Offers Rs 30,000 Stipend In 2026 Programme

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced its Paid Internship Programme 2026 for engineering students and graduates. This internship offers a valuable opportunity to work with DRDO scientists and engineers on real defence research projects while earning a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000.

About the DRDO Internship Programme 2026

The DRDO Paid Internship Programme 2026 is designed to allow young talent to innovate, contribute, and defend, as part of India's defence research ecosystem. Selected interns will get exposure to cutting edge defence technologies and play a role in national development.

Internship Duration and Stipend

Duration: 4 to 6 months

Internship start: From May/June 2026 onwards

Stipend: Rs 30,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria

Students with the following qualifications can apply:

B.E. / B.Tech

M.E. / M.Tech

The internship is open to candidates from engineering disciplines.

Key Highlights of the Internship

Work directly on real defence technology and research projects

Learn from top DRDO scientists and technical experts

Gain hands-on experience in advanced defence research

Receive a certificate after successful completion

Opportunity to contribute to national security and self-reliance

Important Dates

Application start date: 1 April 2026

Last date to apply: 15 May 2026

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official DRDO website:

Visit: https: drdo.gov.in

Check the "Internship" section for detailed notification and application form

The DRDO internship is not just a learning opportunity but also a chance to be part of India's defence mission. As highlighted in the programme message, it offers "a chance to explore, a chance to learn, and a chance to serve the nation."

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are advised to apply before the deadline and make the most of this unique opportunity.