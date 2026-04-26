DRDO Paid Internship 2026: Eligibility, Stipend, Application Form Here

DRDO Internship 2026: The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), including its research cell DIBER, Haldwani, a premier research laboratory under DRDO, Ministry of Defence, has invited applications for internships from final-year B.E./B.Tech and M.E./M.Tech students.

The internship will be for a duration of six months. A stipend of Rs. 15,000 will be provided in two instalments-one after three months and the other after six months. A minimum attendance of 15 days per month is mandatory to be eligible for the stipend. The last date to apply is May 15, 2026.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on merit and/or a physical or online interaction. In case of a tie in marks, the candidate's date of birth will be considered for final selection.

Selected candidates will be informed via their registered email IDs.

Vacancies

Who Can Apply?

Students who will be in the final year of their B.E./B.Tech or M.E./M.Tech programme in the 2026-27 academic year are eligible to apply.

How To Apply?

Candidates must submit the application form along with a referral/sponsorship letter from their respective college to the following address. The envelope should be clearly marked as "Application for Paid Internship with Discipline" for the relevant field:

The Director,

Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences

Defence Research and Development Organization,

Ministry of Defence, Government of India,

Lucknow Road, Timarpur, Delhi - 110054

Application Form