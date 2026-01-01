Advertisement

Apply For This Six-Month Paid Internship At Ministry of Defence

DRDO SSPL Delhi offers six-month paid internships to students in relevant science and engineering fields.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Apply For This Six-Month Paid Internship At Ministry of Defence
The deadline to submit the application form is January 14, 2026.
  • DRDO invites applications for six-month paid internships at SSPL, Delhi, in national research areas
  • Candidates with ongoing BE/BTech or MSc/MTech in relevant fields can apply for the internship
  • About 52 interns will be selected and paid a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month for six-month duration
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Defence Research and Development Organisation,  Ministry of Defence has invited applications from young students for six-month paid internship for research work in areas of national importance.  The vacancy is open at DRDO's Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Lucknow road, Timarpur Delhi 110054.

Educational qualification

Candidates having a degree in BE/BTech (ongoing) MSc/MTech (ongoing) in relevant disciplines or equivalent are eligible to apply for the internship. The required disciplines include Physics / Chemistry / Electronics / Electrical / Material Science / Quantum Technology / Laser Optics / Semiconductor Device/IT/CSE.

Stipend

Around 52 candidates will be selected for the role for a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. The internship period ranges from a minimum of four weeks to a maximum of six months. However, only the candidates offered internship for the duration period of six months will be eligible to receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month.

How to apply

Interested candidates must submit the duly filled application form with recommendation of the institute on the link: https://forms.gle/yMLPLTtWz4Jid6Da8

Deadline

The deadline to submit the application form is January 14, 2026.

Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) is engaged in research in the area of advanced semiconductor materials and devices. Research domains include development of compound semiconductors (bulk crystal and epi-layer structure), MEMS, MMICs, acoustic sensor systems, laser diodes, IR sensors, and nanotechnology. The lab is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for material preparation, characterization circuit design, device fabrication and circuit design. 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
DRDO Internship, DRDO Internship 2026, Paid Internship Delhi
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com