Apply For This Six-Month Paid Internship At Ministry of Defence

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Ministry of Defence has invited applications from young students for six-month paid internship for research work in areas of national importance. The vacancy is open at DRDO's Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Lucknow road, Timarpur Delhi 110054.

Educational qualification

Candidates having a degree in BE/BTech (ongoing) MSc/MTech (ongoing) in relevant disciplines or equivalent are eligible to apply for the internship. The required disciplines include Physics / Chemistry / Electronics / Electrical / Material Science / Quantum Technology / Laser Optics / Semiconductor Device/IT/CSE.

Stipend

Around 52 candidates will be selected for the role for a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. The internship period ranges from a minimum of four weeks to a maximum of six months. However, only the candidates offered internship for the duration period of six months will be eligible to receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month.

How to apply

Interested candidates must submit the duly filled application form with recommendation of the institute on the link: https://forms.gle/yMLPLTtWz4Jid6Da8

Deadline

The deadline to submit the application form is January 14, 2026.

Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) is engaged in research in the area of advanced semiconductor materials and devices. Research domains include development of compound semiconductors (bulk crystal and epi-layer structure), MEMS, MMICs, acoustic sensor systems, laser diodes, IR sensors, and nanotechnology. The lab is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for material preparation, characterization circuit design, device fabrication and circuit design.