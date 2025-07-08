DRDO Invites Applications For 6-Month Paid Internship Programme, Check Key Details

The Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a unit under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is inviting applications for its six-month paid internship programme for the year 2025. The internship will begin on August 1 at NSTL, Visakhapatnam.

A total of 165 slots are available across multiple disciplines, including engineering and science streams. Final-year BE/BTech students and second-year MSc students in select subjects are eligible to apply. The application deadline is July 20, 2025.

DRDO Internship 2025: Stipend and Benefits

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, disbursed in two instalments over the internship duration. A certificate will be awarded only upon successful completion of the full term, which includes a project work evaluation.

DRDO Internship 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be enrolled in full-time undergraduate/postgraduate courses from AICTE or UGC-recognised institutions.

BE/BTech applicants should be in their final year with a minimum CGPA of 7.5 or 60% marks.

MSc students (Physics or Chemistry) must be in the second year with at least 75% marks in the first year.

Applicants must not be older than 25 years as of July 20, 2025.

DRDO Internship 2025: Discipline-Wise Vacancies

Electronics/ECE/Embedded Systems/VLSI/Electrical: 58

Mechanical/Chemical/Aerospace/Production/Material/Safety/Instrumentation/Metallurgy/Ceramic: 75

Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics/Allied Sciences: 8

Computer Science, AI, Cybersecurity, and allied fields: 24



DRDO Internship 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on merit. Interviews may be held online or offline. Shortlisted applicants will be informed via email. Final selection is subject to document verification, including police verification and No Objection Certificate from the institute.

How To Apply for DRDO Internship 2025

Interested candidates must send their completed application forms along with relevant documents to:

Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Defence R&D Organisation, P.O. Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500 058.

The envelope should be addressed to the Head of HRD. Additionally, a scanned copy of the application must be emailed to drdlintern2025@gmail.com.

For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.