DRDO Internship: Here's What You Need To Know

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) offers internship opportunities to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in engineering and general sciences. This initiative aims to provide hands-on experience and exposure to cutting-edge research and innovation in the defense sector.

The official notification reads: "Interns will be permitted access only to unclassified areas of DRDO Labs/Establishments. DRDO will in no way be obliged to offer employment to the students on completion of their training. DRDO will not be liable for any compensation in case of personal injury caused by an accident arising out of and in the course of the students' attachment to DRDO Labs/Establishments. The training period generally ranges from 4 weeks to 6 months, depending on the type of course. However, it is subject to the discretion of the Lab Director."

Key Features of DRDO's Internship Program

Internships are offered in fields relevant to DRDO's research areas

Students get the opportunity to work on real-time projects

Applications must be routed through the student's institute/college to the respective DRDO laboratory or establishment

The scheme does not fall under the Apprentices Act, 1961

Selection is subject to available vacancies and approval from the Lab Director

DRDO Internship: How To Apply?

Interested students should identify the DRDO lab or establishment relevant to their field of study and apply through their college or university. Approval depends on available slots and the discretion of the concerned Lab Director.

DRDO is the research and development (R&D) branch of India's Ministry of Defence. Its goal is to develop advanced defense technologies and make India self-sufficient in key defense systems. DRDO works to provide the armed forces with modern weapons and equipment based on their needs.