Watch: India Test Fires Next-Generation Akash Missile System

In a big boost to the Indian armed forces, key trials of the next-generation Akash missile (Akash-NG) have been completed. In a post on X, the Defence Ministry on Tuesday shared a video of the missile's User Evaluation Trials (UETs) being carried out. The Akash-NG demonstrates high precision against diverse aerial threats. "Equipped with an indigenous RF seeker, dual-pulse solid rocket motor, and fully homegrown radars and C2 systems, Akash-NG marks a major boost to India's air defence capability," the post said.

The UETs were conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In a statement published late Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said that the Akash missiles successfully intercepted aerial targets at different ranges and altitudes, including the near-boundary-low-altitude and long-range, high-altitude scenarios.

A Potent System For India's Air Defence

The Akash-NG is a potent system for ensuring air defence against different types of aerial threats. It is equipped with an indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, and fully homegrown radars and C2 systems.

.@DRDO_India successfully completed User Evaluation Trials of the Next Generation Akash (Akash-NG) missile system, paving the way for its induction into the Indian Armed Forces. The system demonstrated high precision against diverse aerial threats, including high-speed,… pic.twitter.com/3DCcgtdph8 — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) December 23, 2025

All the systems and subsystems, including the Multi-Function Radar (MFR), Command and Control Unit, Missile Launch Vehicle (MLV), etc., have been designed by various laboratories of DRDO with the help of Indian industries.

Rajnath Singh, DRDO Praise Trials

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday complimented the DRDO, the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the relevant industries on the successful completion of Akash-NG's trials. Singh said that the state-of-the-art missile system will further strengthen the air defence capabilities of the air force.

The DRDO, meanwhile, congratulated all the teams involved in the successful flight tests of the missile system, saying the completion of the UETs paved the way for induction of Akash-NG into the country's armed forces.