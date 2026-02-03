Video: India Carries Out Test Of Key Ramjet Missile Tech, Joins Elite League

The DRDO on Tuesday carried out a successful flight test of solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) technology, placing India into an elite league of nations possessing this technology that enables developing long-range air-to-air missiles, according to officials.

Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology was successfully flight tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today. SFDR is very crucial for development of long range Air to Air Missiles pic.twitter.com/66ZwE0micY — DRDO (@DRDO_India) February 3, 2026

The demonstration was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, the defence ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO and the industry on the successful demonstration of SFDR technology.

"The successful demonstration places India into an elite league of nations possessing this technology that enables developing long-range air-to-air missiles to give tactical edge over the adversaries," the ministry said in a statement.

All subsystems, including nozzle-less booster, SFDR motor and fuel flow controller, performed as per expectations after being initially propelled by a ground booster motor to the desired Mach number, it said.

The performance of the system was confirmed by the flight data captured by a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, it said.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various laboratories of DRDO, including Defence Research & Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat and ITR.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman, DRDO, Samir V Kamat also congratulated all the teams involved in the successful flight test, it said.

